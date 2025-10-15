Will Ravindra Jadeja Play ICC ODI World Cup 2025? Ravi Shastri Makes BOLD Prediction

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed unwavering confidence in veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, suggesting the 36-year-old could play a pivotal role for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. Despite being left out of India’s ODI squad for the Australia tour, Shastri emphasized that Jadeja remains “fit as a fiddle” and a world-class fielder who could thrive in South African conditions, where spinners are likely to get assistance from the pitches.

Jadeja’s Omission from Australia Tour Sparks Debate

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The news of Jadeja’s exclusion from the Australia tour, starting October 19 with three ODIs, came as a surprise to fans, especially considering his excellent recent form. Earlier this year, Jadeja hit the winning runs in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, showcasing his capability under pressure. His absence was further highlighted amidst the high-profile returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to India’s ODI setup, and the appointment of Shubman Gill as ODI captain.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Shastri underlined Jadeja’s ongoing relevance:

“He is fit as a fiddle. He is still one of the best fielders in the world. When it comes to a World Cup, you are not playing just one team. You are playing a lot of other teams. The conditions are different in South Africa. There will be pitches where the spinners will get help, so do not rule him out.”

Shastri’s comments signal that Jadeja is far from being out of contention and remains an important cog in India’s long-term ODI plans.

Team Management Affirms Jadeja’s Place in the Mix

During the team selection presser, chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed Jadeja’s omission, explaining that India cannot afford to carry two left-arm spinners for the Australia tour. However, he reassured fans of Jadeja’s significance:

“He is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is, but there will be some competition for places.”

Jadeja himself expressed disappointment at missing out on the Australia tour but confirmed in interviews that he remains committed to the national team and is motivated to perform whenever given the opportunity. This clear communication between player and management underscores India’s intent to keep Jadeja in contention for future tournaments, including the 2027 World Cup.

Jadeja’s Career Stats Highlight His Value

Ravindra Jadeja’s ODI career stats reflect his status as one of India’s most valuable all-rounders. In 204 ODIs, he has scored 2,806 runs in 137 innings at an average of 32.62, with 13 fifties and a highest score of 87. With the ball, Jadeja has taken 231 wickets at an average of 35.41, including best figures of 5/33. His world-class fielding skills further amplify his impact, making him a three-dimensional asset capable of turning matches in India’s favor.

South Africa 2027: A Spinner-Friendly Opportunity

Shastri’s confidence is rooted in the understanding that South African pitches can offer assistance to spinners—a key factor in India’s World Cup strategy. With Jadeja’s left-arm spin, experience, and agility in the field, India could gain a tactical advantage in the 2027 tournament. Analysts believe that while India will face fierce competition for spots, Jadeja’s consistency, versatility, and match-winning potential keep him firmly in the mix.