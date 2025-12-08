Will RCB Play At M Chinnaswamy In IPL 2026? DK Shivakumar Ends All Speculation With Firm Assurance

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has put an end to months of uncertainty by confirming that Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium will continue to host IPL matches, including the 2026 season. His clear stance comes as a major relief for Royal Challengers Bangalore fans and Karnataka cricket supporters, who feared a venue shift following the tragic stampede earlier this year.

Will not allow IPL matches to be shifted out of Chinnaswamy stadium.



This is a question of Bengaluru and Karnataka’s pride. We will ensure IPL matches are held here.



I am a cricket fan. We will ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future and uphold the reputation of…

The statement was delivered moments after he cast his vote in the KSCA elections, turning the spotlight back on a venue that has been central to IPL’s history and Bengaluru’s identity. With security concerns looming large after the incident that claimed eleven lives during RCB’s victory celebrations, Chinnaswamy’s future had become a topic of national debate.

A Strong Message for Fans and Administrators

Shivakumar emphasized that Bengaluru’s cricketing heritage is not negotiable. He reiterated his passion for the sport, highlighting his association with stalwarts like Anil Kumble, EAS Prasanna, and Brijesh Patel. His words carried both reassurance and intent. The government is committed to making safety a priority while ensuring that Chinnaswamy remains the home of IPL cricket in Karnataka.

He noted that the tragic stampede exposed loopholes in crowd control and emergency readiness. In response, Shivakumar pledged robust reforms to crowd management, stronger coordination between KSCA and government agencies, and adherence to safety regulations moving forward. His stance signals a dual approach: preserve the stadium’s legacy while preventing future risks.

Chinnaswamy’s Comeback and a Bigger Vision Ahead

Following the chaos that unfolded during RCB’s 2025 title celebrations, cricket activity at the venue was temporarily halted. The incident prompted questions about readiness for large-scale games and whether hosting IPL fixtures was feasible without major upgrades. Shivakumar’s announcement has now restored confidence, ensuring that the stadium’s long-running relationship with the IPL remains unbroken.

More significantly, he revealed that the government intends to construct a new, larger stadium in the future. The idea aims to expand Karnataka’s cricketing infrastructure, alleviate crowd pressure, and position Bengaluru as a modern sports hub. This expansion aligns with India’s growing appetite for cricket events and the rising demand for world-class facilities.

KSCA Elections Add To the High-Stakes Atmosphere

The confirmation comes during the hotly contested Karnataka State Cricket Association elections, where former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and media director KN Shanth Kumar are vying for the president’s position. The election has already drawn intense interest from the cricket fraternity. Shivakumar’s presence and statement at the polling venue added weight to the day’s developments, offering clarity at a crucial moment.

Meanwhile, he also addressed a question on women’s cricket, affirming the state’s commitment to equal opportunities for female players. This aligns with the rising momentum behind women’s cricket nationwide, especially after the success of the Women’s Premier League.

Why DK Shivakumar’s Statement Matters for IPL 2026

Chinnaswamy has been one of IPL’s most electric venues, renowned for its high-scoring matches, passionate fan base, and central role in RCB’s identity. Any relocation would have been an emotional and sporting setback for the city. Shivakumar’s assurance not only protects Bengaluru’s cricket heritage but also strengthens fan confidence ahead of IPL 2026.

With plans for improved safety, modern management systems, and long-term stadium development, Karnataka’s cricket future looks both stable and ambitious. RCB supporters can now look forward to another season under the familiar floodlights and trademark roar of the Chinnaswamy crowd.