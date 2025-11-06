Will RCB Release Virat Kohli After $2 Billion Sale Deal? Major Decisions Await Ahead of IPL 2026

In a landmark move that could reshape the landscape of Indian cricket’s most lucrative franchise tournament, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) — the reigning IPL 2025 champions — have been officially put on sale by their parent company, Diageo Plc. The UK-based beverage giant, which owns RCB through its Indian arm, United Spirits Limited (USL), has initiated a strategic review of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL).

Diageo confirmed the development in a disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 5, 2025, stating that the sale process is underway and expected to conclude by March 31, 2026. The announcement has sent ripples across the sporting world, as RCB — one of the IPL’s most glamorous franchises — commands a staggering valuation of around USD 2 billion.

A Champion Team at a Crossroads

RCB’s sale comes at a time when the franchise is at its absolute peak, having lifted its maiden IPL trophy in 2025, finally ending a 17-year wait. Under the charismatic leadership of Virat Kohli and backed by a star-studded roster featuring Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj, RCB dominated the season with consistency and flair.

Notably, their women’s team, led by Smriti Mandhana, also scripted history by clinching the WPL 2024 title, making RCB the only franchise to hold both men’s and women’s league trophies in back-to-back seasons.

But as the celebrations fade, the ownership transition poses crucial questions about the team’s future — both on and off the field.

Diageo’s Strategic Exit and Potential Buyers

Diageo’s decision stems from a portfolio restructuring strategy, as sports assets like RCB account for just 8.3% of the company’s total profit. The company’s Managing Director and CEO, Praveen Someshwar, emphasized that while RCB remains a valuable asset, it is “non-core to our alcobev business”.

The decision, though business-driven, opens a fierce bidding race. Among the potential suitors, Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute), Adani Group, and JSW Group have emerged as early contenders. If the deal goes through, it could mark one of the biggest ownership shifts in IPL history, rivaling the scale of previous franchise sales like the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

The Retention Puzzle: Will Kohli Stay with RCB?

Beyond the boardroom, one of the most burning questions among fans remains: Will Virat Kohli still be part of RCB in IPL 2026?

The retention deadline for the IPL 2026 mini auction looms on November 15, forcing the current RCB management to make swift decisions before any ownership handover. Insiders suggest that Kohli’s retention is almost certain, given his unparalleled contribution to the franchise and his deep emotional connection with Bengaluru fans.

However, depending on when the sale is finalized, the new ownership could influence long-term strategy, potentially reshaping RCB’s structure, branding, and leadership setup.