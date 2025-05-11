The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is likely to resume soon after the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

According to media reports, the BCCI is contemplating to host the remaining IPL 2025 matches in the three venues - Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from May 16. The new schedule is likely released to the IPL franchise by Sunday night.

IPL 2025 was suspended on Friday, May 9, when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were scheduled to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home. Had the game gone ahead as scheduled, Jitesh Sharma would have led RCB in absence of regular skipper Rajat Patidar, who is currently recovering from a finger injury.

"I was very grateful for the opportunity given to me. They were giving me an opportunity to captain RCB and it's a very big thing for me and my family. I was thinking of what the right combination would be because both Devdutt [Padikkal] and Rajat were not available, and it was a big responsibility to replace them," Jitesh said on RCB Bold Diaries.

"And as per the position we were on the points table, we would have won this game. All of this was going on in my head and all the meetings with coaches and players in those two-three days, batting order, discussions with bowlers. I had good fun," he added.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year-old Patidar suffered the injury while fielding during RCB's home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3. He was advised to wear a splint to protect the finger and refrain from training for at least 10 days before the injury could be assessed.

The temporary suspension of IPL 2025 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan has given Patidar at least a week's time to recover without missing matches. In normal circumstances, Patidar would have missed at least two matches.

The report further mentioned that RCB is being cautious with Patidar's recovery, keeping in mind his availability for the IPL playoffs and as well as his possible selection for the upcoming India A tour of England. The squad for the England tour is likely to be announced in the coming days.

RCB skipper Patidar returned to Bengaluru from Lucknow with the rest of the squad. Despite the setback, he was optimistic about playing the remainder of the IPL season if it resumes in the next week.

Patidar-led RCB were second on the points table in the IPL 2025 points table with eight wins and three defeats from 11 games. Their remaining three group matches are against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).