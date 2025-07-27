IND vs ENG: India ended Day 4 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, still trailing by 137 runs after England posted a massive 669 in their first innings. The visitors are in a fight to avoid an innings defeat and save the series, and their hopes now rest heavily on the shoulders of their middle-order and an injured Rishabh Pant, who has been cleared to bat on Day 5.

In the second innings, India found some much-needed stability thanks to a gritty 172-run stand between opener KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill. At stumps, Rahul was unbeaten on 87, while Gill remained not out on 78. The duo had walked in under immense pressure after India lost both Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sai Sudharsan for ducks, both falling to Chris Woakes in a fiery opening spell.

Will Rishabh Pant Bat Despite Toe Fracture?

One of the biggest questions heading into Day 5 was whether Rishabh Pant, who sustained a toe fracture on Day 1, would be fit enough to bat again. On Saturday evening, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak put those doubts to rest.

“Rishabh Pant will bat tomorrow,” Kotak confirmed after Day 4, signaling that the team is prepared to use him as a specialist batter if needed.

Pant had earlier shown immense courage by scoring a half-century in India’s first innings despite the injury, which he picked up while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. However, the injury forced him to relinquish wicketkeeping duties, with Dhruv Jurel taking over behind the stumps.

Pant’s Role Crucial as India Eye Draw

With India’s best realistic chance being a draw, Pant’s presence in the middle order could prove vital. The left-hander is expected to bat at No. 5 or No. 6, depending on the situation, and his ability to counterattack even while in pain might be India’s best shot at survival.

Pant’s injury at Old Trafford is his second of the series. In the previous Test at Lord’s, he suffered a finger injury that also prevented him from wicketkeeping duties, though he did manage to bat in that match as well.

Injury Woes Mount for India

India’s fourth Test campaign has been marred by injuries. Even before the start of the game, the team had to deal with the absence of key pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep, both ruled out due to injury. With Pant also struggling and multiple players carrying niggles, the squad’s depth and resilience are being tested.

England Dominate with the Bat

England’s 669-run first innings was built on the back of stellar centuries from Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes. Their commanding total gave the hosts a lead of 311 runs, putting them in a position to push for an innings victory.

Already trailing the five-match series 1-2, India must avoid defeat at Old Trafford to keep the series alive heading into the fifth and final Test at The Oval. A loss would hand England an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Day 5: India’s Final Stand

As the fifth day approaches, the onus is on Rahul, Gill, and Pant to bat time and frustrate England’s bowlers. With the pitch starting to wear and reverse swing coming into play, the challenge will be steep. But with grit, patience, and some Pant magic, India still have a slim chance to walk away from Manchester with the series alive.