Will Rishabh Pant & Jasprit Bumrah Play In 4th Test Against England? Report Makes Shocking Claim

India lost the Third test at Lord's against England by a narrow 22-run margin. The hosts now lead the series 2-1 with two games to be played in the ongoing Test series. With India trailing 1–2 in the five‑match Test series against England, winning the final two games has become vital. However, Jasprit Bumrah’s participation for the Manchester Test remains uncertain until the toss. The star pacer was rested for workload management during the Edgbaston Test, and head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that Bumrah will feature in only three matches in the series. With two matches left, fans are eager to know which one he’ll sit out next.

Despite this, India captain Shubman Gill did not reveal Bumrah’s status at the press conference on Monday, simply stating, “You'll get to know soon.” Yet, according to Sky Sports, Bumrah is expected to play in the next Test starting July 23.

There were also concerns about Rishabh Pant after he suffered a finger injury during the first innings at Lord’s. However, scans revealed that the injury isn’t serious, and Pant is “all but certain” to play at Old Trafford. Gill confirmed this, saying, “Rishabh went for scans. There is no major injury, so he should be fine for the fourth Test in Manchester.” Dhruv Jurel kept in the whole match and Pant only came to bat.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised the workload management approach, comparing Bumrah’s situation to England captain Ben Stokes. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan said:

“Ben Stokes bowled a 9.2‑over spell in the morning on Day 5. He is a 4D player. He bowls, bats, and even executes the crucial run out of Rishabh Pant—yet there's no talk of workload management when he bowls. But with India, it's different. Bumrah bowls five overs and then waits for Joe Root to come out, when you need to control the game. His workload was managed as he did not play at Edgbaston. When you're playing a match, there is no workload.”

In summary, Sky Sports reports that both Pant and Bumrah are fit and set to play in the fourth Test, which begins on July 23 in Manchester an important opportunity for India to level the series