The Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp is undergoing a significant leadership overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 season, marking the end of the Sanju Samson era.

Following a high-profile trade that saw their long-time captain Samson move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, the franchise is now poised to appoint a new leader.

The Rajasthan Royals captaincy race is intensely contested, with several high-profile and emerging names - Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja - in the mix. The official decision on the captaincy is expected to be taken after the IPL 2026 auction.



ALSO READ: 4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi And...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Riyan Parag Breaks Silence On Rajasthan Royals Captaincy

Riyan Parag has broken his silence on Rajasthan Royals' captaincy ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The Assam cricketer said that he is ready to take on the captaincy role for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) if the team management offers it.

Notably, Parag led Rajasthan Royals eight matches in IPL 2025 owing to Sanju Samson's injury.

"I captained in seven to eight matches in the IPL last season. In the dressing room, when we would analyse decisions, I have done things right 80 to 85 per cent," Riyan Parag told Sportstar.

"Manoj [Badale] sir has said the decision [on captaincy] will be taken after the auction. If I think about that now, I will ruin my mental space. If the team management feels I am the right fit for captaincy, I am ready to put my hand up. If they feel that, as a player, I can contribute more, I am ready for that also.

"Everyone has the misconception that captaincy is easy. Yes, there is an element of fame in captaincy, but it reduces the element of cricket to 20 per cent. You have to attend all the meetings, attend sponsor shoots, and answer the media. I need to develop these things as a person," he added.

Riyan Parag Opens Up Sanju Samson's Absence

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Riyan Parag also opened up on Sanju Samson's absence at the Rajasthan Royals. Riyan recalled that he was very close to Sanju when I came into the team.

"I don’t want to think about his [Samson’s] absence, because then I will feel bad. I was very close to Sanju bhaiya when I came into the team. He never let me feel that I was a 17 or 18-year-old boy from Assam. He also came from that background, at 16-18, and helped me the way he would have been helped at that time," said Parag.

"In the last two years, he would give me vice-captaincy in Jos bhai’s absence. He would ask me to talk to the bowlers and attend team meetings, and take the lead," he added.