/Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play ODI WC 2027? Shikhar Dhawan says this...

Former Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has voiced strong support for veteran teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, insisting that their immense experience and enduring form will be crucial to India's campaign at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking at the inauguration of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's inaugural STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab on Thursday, the former international star dismissed concerns regarding the age of both players.
Now operating exclusively as one day international specialists, 39 year old Rohit and 37 year old Kohli delivered impressive batting displays during India's recent three match ODI series against England in July, despite the national team suffering a 2-1 series loss. Kohli compiled two half centuries throughout the contest, while skipper Rohit answered critics by registering an elegant century at Lord's.
Two cents on RoKo
Dhawan emphasized his long standing connection with both players, recalling that their relationship traces back to when they were teenagers. Reflecting on their journey, Dhawan noted that both cricketers are two to three years his junior and expressed immense pride in their ongoing preparations for upcoming international commitments.
"They are legends, they have performed for the country for so many years. Whether it's Virat or Rohit, all of us have had a relationship since we were around 16 years old. They are 2-3 years younger than me. And it's a matter of great joy that they are preparing now," Dhawan said.
Commending Rohit's recent hundred at Lord's, Dhawan highlighted how the Indian captain routinely lets his performance respond during challenging periods. He added that Rohit has consistently demonstrated his elite capabilities at the highest level over a prolonged career spanning nearly two decades.
"Rohit recently scored a hundred at Lord's, so he scored a wonderful century and showed how his bat talks. Well, he's been showing it for so many years. And when a bit of a tough situation came, he replied with his bat," Dhawan said.
On Kohli
Turning his attention to Kohli, Dhawan praised the modern batting icon for maintaining extraordinary physical conditioning alongside high quality run scoring across formats.
"And as for Virat, the more he is praised, the less it is. Keeping himself so fit, performing so well. And I'm sure that both of them will add a lot of value in the World Cup and help the team win," Dhawan told ANI.
The backing from Dhawan comes at a critical time as India builds its core strategy for the 2027 tournament, which will be co-hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Both Rohit and Kohli previously spearheaded India's dominant run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where India finished as runners-up, and their leadership remains central to India's white-ball setup following their retirement from T20 internationals after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
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