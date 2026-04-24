Will Rohit Sharma be appointed as captain over Hardik Pandya?

The Mumbai Indians currently face a precarious situation following their home defeat to the Chennai Super Kings, a result that has significantly damaged their playoff aspirations. MI now sits in eighth place on the standings with two wins and five losses. Without a substantial winning streak, their pursuit of a sixth IPL title will be delayed by at least another year.

Downfall reason

The team's performance throughout IPL 2026 has been inconsistent. While there have been sporadic moments of individual success, the primary stars have failed to deliver, and the squad has not functioned with the cohesion expected of five time champions. This downward trend has persisted since the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain. Pandya’s leadership is facing intense scrutiny due to the team’s steady decline, and the overall atmosphere within the camp appears strained, as highlighted by Ambani's recent actions.

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Friction Between Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton

The intensity of the rivalry was on full display when Tilak Varma and CSK’s Jamie Overton engaged in a heated confrontation. The dispute arose when Varma felt obstructed while running, expressing visible frustration at being blocked from seeing the fielder who threw the ball.

ALSO READ - Mumbai Indians downfall 'Exposed': How the Hardik Pandya trade and Rohit Sharma dethroning broke MI's dynasty in IPL 2026

Increasing Pressure on Hardik Pandya

The captaincy of Hardik Pandya is under significant fire as both his leadership and personal statistics with bat and ball remain below expectations. For a brand as prominent as Mumbai Indians, a three year period without success is difficult for the fan base and management to accept. If the franchise fails to reverse its fortunes and qualify for the playoffs, a leadership change for the next season remains a strong possibility.

"I think that in the powerplay, losing that early wicket is always going to be tricky. You are always chasing the game and we could not cope up after that. (Did the pitch change in any way?) I would not say that. I’m not someone who would like to say that. They batted well, they scored 207. It was the same track, it is the same soil. We should have just batted well. (The spinners got the ball to grip, didn’t they?) Yes, I think even our spinners bowled pretty well. It’s just that Sanju played an outstanding knock. At the same point of time, their batters kept coming and kind of chipping in and got them to a decent total. I think more than a decent total on that track. For us to chase this down, we needed to have a good powerplay and the momentum had to be with us, but that could not happen. (Will there be more personnel change in the upcoming games?) I think that will be the chat where we will go back to again, go forward and figure out what we need to do. We have a couple of days. We just need to see what we can do best."

MI will now face SRH after couple of days of rest. They can still qualify mathematically but have to win every game.