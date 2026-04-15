Will Rohit Sharma feature in IPL 2026 MI vs PBKS? Injury Update emerges ahead of big match

The anticipation surrounding Rohit Sharma’s participation in the upcoming Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings fixture has been addressed with a new update. It appears highly probable that the veteran opener will remain on the sidelines for this vital IPL 2026 encounter. This development follows a hamstring injury he sustained during a recent game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Key Details of the Injury

The former Mumbai Indians captain experienced a hamstring strain while competing against RCB. The severity of the issue was significant enough that he had to exit the field during a critical phase of the run chase. Consequently, he is expected to miss the match against PBKS scheduled for April 16 at Wankhede Stadium.

Official Statements from the MI Camp

During a pre-match press conference, Mumbai Indians batsman Naman Dhir was questioned about the status of the senior player. He responded by stating:

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"Medical team is assessing him and will get to know as and when we have an update"

Based on these comments, the likelihood of a quick recovery before the next game seems low. The injury took place in the second innings of the Bengaluru match, forcing Sharma to retire hurt by the sixth over. His early departure had a visible impact on the squad, as the batting lineup faltered and eventually conceded their third loss in four games.

Impact on the Mumbai Indians Squad

The absence of the former skipper is a major setback for the team. He has been a consistent performer this season, contributing 137 runs at an average of 45.67 and maintaining a strike rate of 165.06. In his stead, the team leadership might consider utilizing Quinton de Kock to provide stability at the top of the order.

Regarding potential changes to the batting positions, Naman Dhir mentioned that he has not been given explicit orders yet but remains flexible. He noted:

"I haven't been told anything about it. I am absolutely ready to bat anywhere. Even last year, I have batted up the order, sometimes at 5 or 7. The management will take a call and we will get to know tomorrow only,"

Current Standing in IPL 2026

The team led by Hardik Pandya is currently navigating a challenging phase, sitting in ninth position on the points table. Despite an initial win against KKR, they have since endured three losses in a row against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and RCB. With a record of one victory in four games, the pressure is high to perform at their home ground.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, are enjoying a strong run. They currently hold the second spot in the standings with three wins from their opening four matches, establishing themselves as a dominant force in the competition so far.