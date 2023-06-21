BCCI Official Shares Update On Rohit Sharma Leading India In West Indies

All eyes are on India captain Rohit Sharma as the team prepares for its series against the West Indies. Speculations have been rife regarding Rohit’s captaincy in the future after the World Test Championship (WTC) loss, but a senior BCCI official has put those doubts to rest. While there were rumours that Rohit may have asked for a break, seeking rest for the Test series, it has been confirmed that he will be available for selection.

“Rohit is fit and available for selection. He will have a good break. So, there is no workload management concern either. He will lead in the West Indies series,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Unfortunately, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for the West Indies series since they are still recovering from their respective injuries. Cheteshwar Pujara could still get another go, but the selectors are also keen to include some young faces in the Indian squad.

Sarfaraz Khan has been performing well in the Ranji Trophy, consistently scoring runs. However, securing a place in the Test team has proven to be a challenge for him.

With Rohit Sharma’s availability and potential captaincy, the Indian team anticipates an exciting and competitive series against the West Indies. The stage is set for the players to showcase their skills and for Rohit to lead the team to victory.

Is Rohit’s form cause for concern?

Despite a lacklustre IPL, Rohit looked good in the second innings of the WTC final. His statistics in international cricket make for some great reading. In One-Day Internationals (ODIs), he has maintained an impressive average of 49.27 over the past 12 months. In 13 innings, he has scored a century and four half-centuries, with a commendable strike rate of 111.52.

In Test cricket, Rohit has an average of 37.5 in the last five matches that he has been a part of.

“Yes, he hasn’t got many runs in IPL and the WTC Final. But he has done decently in the last few months. He got a century in Nagpur against Australia. He is taking care of his fitness. It’s harsh on him to be criticised based on form,” the official went on to add.

Apart from Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Kumar is expected to receive a call-up for the Test matches. To ensure their freshness, there is a possibility of rotating Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami. The availability of Umesh Yadav remains uncertain, and it is probable that Jaydev Unadkat may be given an opportunity to play.