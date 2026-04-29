Will Rohit Sharma miss entire IPL 2026 due to injury? Hardik Pandya provides worrisome update says...

Mumbai Indians fans hoping for Rohit Sharma's long-awaited return to the playing eleven received yet another disappointment ahead of the 41st match of IPL 2026 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The former Indian captain has now been ruled out of a fourth consecutive game, and captain Hardik Pandya's toss-time comments have done little to ease concerns about when exactly the franchise legend will be back in action.

Hardik's Honest But Worrying Assessment

Speaking at the toss after electing to bat first on what he described as a good pitch, Pandya provided a candid update on Rohit's fitness that will alarm the Mumbai Indians faithful.

"Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," Pandya stated plainly, confirming that despite the veteran opener's efforts in training, he remains short of full match fitness.

The update is particularly concerning given that Rohit has already been sidelined for 17 days following a hamstring injury sustained earlier in the season. While he was spotted participating in light training and net sessions in the days following the injury, full recovery has proven elusive, raising fresh questions about whether the franchise is managing a more serious setback than originally disclosed.

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Another Injury Blow

Rohit's absence was not the only personnel concern Pandya addressed at the toss. The MI captain also confirmed that wicketkeeper Quinn de Kock has been ruled out with a wrist injury, adding further strain to an already depleted squad. Mitchell Santner, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury sustained in the previous match, also remains unavailable.

To cover these absences, Ryan Rickelton comes into the playing eleven as wicketkeeper, while Robin Minz also earns his place in the side.

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A Desperate Position

Mumbai Indians currently sit ninth in the IPL 2026 standings with just two wins from seven matches. With the playoff picture growing increasingly bleak, the team desperately needs their key players fit and firing. Pandya acknowledged the need to reset, stating that the squad had used the six-day break productively with team bonding sessions and focused net practice ahead of this crucial fixture.

Without Rohit Sharma at the top of the order and with multiple injury concerns mounting, Mumbai Indians face an uphill battle to rescue their 2026 campaign starting tonight against a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad side.

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Captain's Corner

Pat Cummins - It looks like there might be a little bit of tackiness in the wicket, so happy (to bolw first). I think you've just got to reset your expectations every game. It is pretty high scoring normally, so just try and execute skills, don't overthink it. You know, this pitch might ask of something different of you this game, and just go with a clear mind. Harsh Dubey comes in for Shivang Kumar. Hopefully they trust what I'm saying because I'm out there bowling alongside, so you know, I obviously pick up information when I'm bowling on the pitch. And I've been there, I've gone for big overs in the past, so if that ever happens as well, I put my arm around them and they hopefully feel some sympathy.

Hardik Pandya - We're going to bat first. Looks like a good, breezy day, as you mentioned, slightly cold compared to generally. I don't think dew will be a factor, we're gonna keep in mind and we're just gonna bat and see how much we can score. (on the preparations) I think it was important for all of us to just reset, not get too complicated, just have a couple of good boys' evenings, which we had as a group. And we've had a good couple of sessions. So just ticked all the boxes, which I felt as a group we felt that can, you know, refresh the boys now just excited for the game. Mitchell (Santner) was unfortunate, and so was Quinny today. He just did something to his wrist. We have a couple of changes for this team. Ryan (Rickelton) comes in place of Quinny. We've got Robin Minz. Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team. Absolutely (on his form). We just want to kind of come out and play the best cricket I know as well. That will definitely help the group and the team.