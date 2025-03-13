Rohit Sharma on Sunday won his second ICC title - following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup win last year - as India closed an invincible Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Dubai.

There were talks around the Indian skipper’s retirement from the ODI format, however, Rohit quashed them in the press conference following the final win against New Zealand.

"One more thing. I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread moving forward..." Rohit told reporters after India's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai on Sunday night.

Later, in an interview with official broadcaster, Rohit, who was appointed as India’s captain back in 2021 at the age of 34 and is now approaching 38, once again elaborated about his future.

"Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn't be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don't want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won't play in the 2027 World Cup. There's no point in making such statements right now," the Indian skipper said.

"Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time. I don't like thinking too far into the future, and I haven't done so in the past either. For now, I am enjoying my cricket and the time I spend with this team. I hope my teammates enjoy my presence as well. That's all that matters at this point," he added.

Despite his back-to-back affirmations, questions remained unanswered about Rohit's future.

Rohit Sharma To Continue His ODI Career Till 2027 ODI World Cup?

According to a Cricbuzz report, India skipper Rohit Sharma wants to prolong his ODI career till the 2027 ODI World Cup. If things go according to plan, Rohit might exit international cricket after the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The report added that Rohit, who will be 40 in 2027, has devised a plan to remain fit and competitive for the ICC event. He will join hands with Abhishek Nayar, the current assistant coach of the Indian team, to focus on his fitness, batting, and other things.

There are approximately 27 ODIs leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup and Rohit is likely to use these games to prepare for the big event. Nayar, who is regarded as a highly intelligent coach with modern techniques and styles, is all set to play a key role in Rohit's journey.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on Rohit's future in Test cricket. His recent performances during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia was very ordinary, which prompted him to drop himself from the playing XI for the Test in Sydney.

After leading India to Champion Trophy 2025 title win, Rohit Sharma is now set to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025.