Will Rohit Sharma play against SRH today in IPL 2026? Fresh update emerges as MI spokesperson says...

The uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s return continues to loom over the Mumbai Indians as they prepare for their next fixture. The franchise legend has already been sidelined for the previous three games due to a hamstring injury sustained earlier in the IPL 2026 season, yet his availability for upcoming matches remains a mystery.

Struggles at the Top of the Order

Rohit has been unavailable for selection for 17 days, leaving a significant void in the MI batting lineup. Throughout his absence, the team has experimented with various opening partnerships but has failed to establish a stable foundation. The lack of production from Danish Malewar has made replacing Rohit particularly difficult, especially since the former captain had been performing well before the hamstring strain occurred.

The decision regarding his comeback appears set to go down to the wire. According to a report from PTI, an internal team source provided a brief update on the situation:

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"Rohit has continued to progress but any call on his involvement in Wednesday's game will be taken at the toss".

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With the management waiting until the final moments to confirm his participation, fans are growing increasingly skeptical, fearing he may miss a fourth consecutive game despite expectations for a quicker recovery.

A Season Plagued by Form and Fitness Issues

Mumbai Indians enter this week following a six-day hiatus, which came on the heels of a bruising 103-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings. While they managed a victory over the Gujarat Titans during Rohit’s absence, the team is grappling with inconsistent performances from stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

The length of Rohit’s recovery has raised eyebrows, primarily because the injury was initially labeled as minor. Although he was seen participating in light training and net sessions shortly after the strain, it is unclear if he has faced setbacks or if the franchise is simply being protective of the veteran, considering his vital role in the Indian national ODI squad.

Further Roster Changes

In addition to the concerns over Rohit, MI’s squad depth has taken another hit. Mitchell Santner has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL season after sustaining a serious left shoulder injury while fielding in the last game. The New Zealand captain is being replaced by South African veteran Keshav Maharaj.

Currently sitting at ninth in the standings with only two wins from seven matches, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in a desperate position. With the playoffs slipping out of reach, the team requires a dramatic turnaround to salvage their 2026 campaign.