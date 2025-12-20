The uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s availability has finally been put to rest after the Mumbai Cricket Association announced its squad for the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 19. The former India captain has been included in the squad and is set to feature in the first two matches of the domestic one-day tournament, offering a major boost to Mumbai’s batting line-up.

Shardul The Captain

Mumbai will be led by all-rounder Shardul Thakur during the campaign, marking a key leadership decision ahead of the competition. While the squad boasts several experienced and emerging players, notable absentees include India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom are not part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad this season.

The group stage of the tournament is scheduled to run from December 24 to January 8, 2026. Mumbai have been placed in Elite Group C and will compete against Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Goa. As per reports from ESPNcricinfo, all of Mumbai’s group-stage matches will be hosted in Jaipur.

No Ajinkya Rahane

Another significant development is the absence of veteran batter and former India captain Ajinkya Rahane at the start of the tournament. Rahane has officially requested rest and will miss the opening league fixtures of Mumbai’s campaign. The selection panel has also used this opportunity to bring in fresh talent, with opening batter Ishan Mulchandani receiving his maiden call-up to the senior squad. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has retained his place despite a modest outing in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, underlining the selectors’ continued faith in his ability.

Sarfaraz Makes The Cut

Mumbai’s squad is further strengthened by the inclusion of Sarfaraz Khan, who comes into the competition in excellent form following an impressive domestic T20 season. Adding to the depth, his younger brother Musheer Khan has also been named in the squad, with the siblings expected to play a crucial role in Mumbai’s title ambitions.

Squad

Mumbai’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Out now! League starts on 24th December in Jaipur.



Confirming the squad announcement, the Mumbai Cricket Association shared a post on social media that read, “Mumbai’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Out now! League starts on 24th December in Jaipur. We wish all the players good luck and good health.”

The official Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 includes Rohit Sharma, who will be available for the first two matches, Shardul Thakur as captain, Hardik Tamore as wicketkeeper, Ishan Mulchandani, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Tanush Kotian, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Onkar Tarmale, Siddesh Lad, Sylvester Dsouza, Chinmay Sutarm, Sairaj Patil, Akash Anand as wicketkeeper, and Suryanash Shedge.

With Rohit Sharma set to return for the opening fixtures and Shardul Thakur leading the side, Mumbai will look to make a strong start as they begin their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in Jaipur.