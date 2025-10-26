After leading India to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, captain Rohit Sharma seemingly put all speculation about his retirement to rest. The veteran opener delivered a subtle but powerful response to Ravi Shastri’s playful comment about the “two old dogs” ; referring to Rohit and Virat Kohli who still have plenty of fight left in them.

Rohit and Kohli’s Sydney Show Steals the Spotlight

Rohit and Kohli entered the match under immense scrutiny. While Rohit had shown glimpses of form with a steady 73 in Adelaide, Kohli was under pressure after recording back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs. However, the duo responded in true champion fashion; showcasing why they remain India’s most trusted batting pair in white-ball cricket.

Rohit crafted a sublime 121 off 125 balls, featuring 13 fours and 3 sixes, while Kohli anchored the chase with a fluent 74 off 81 balls. Together, they added an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket as India comfortably chased down Australia’s 237-run target with 69 balls to spare.

Ravi Shastri’s ‘Old Dogs’ Comment and Rohit’s Sharp Response

Following the victory, Shastri visibly delighted conducted a post-match chat alongside Adam Gilchrist. Opening with a cheeky quip, Shastri said, “But you two old dogs still have a sting in the tail.” The remark briefly left both Rohit and Kohli amused, prompting a pause before Rohit delivered his composed and telling reply.

“Looks like it, yes. We enjoy our cricket. Most importantly, no matter what accolades we've achieved but it's important that whenever you get an opportunity to play, you've got to come and start fresh,” said Rohit.

“And that's what we did when we arrived in Perth. Forget what has happened in the last 15-17 years. I wanted to start fresh, and that's how I personally view all the games I've played. I'm sure it'll be the same for Virat as well. But enjoyed playing these three games,” he added.

His words subtly confirmed that retirement is not on his mind yet — and that the 2027 ODI World Cup remains a realistic target for both him and Kohli.

Rohit’s Stellar Series and Harshit Rana’s Breakthrough Spell

Rohit grabbed up the ODI series as Player of the Series, amassing 202 runs across three games. His calm leadership and batting brilliance in Sydney capped off India’s clinical performance.

The foundation for India’s win was laid by Harshit Rana, who delivered a sensational spell of 4/39, dismantling Australia’s middle order and restricting them to 236. Although India went on to win the final ODI, the series ended 2-1 in Australia’s favor, with India dropping the first two matches.

What’s Next for Team India

With the ODI leg concluded, India will now turn their attention to the T20I series against Australia, set to begin on October 29.

Rohit’s form, Kohli’s return to runs, and the emergence of young pacer Harshit Rana have all given India a positive momentum heading into the next phase of their campaign — and perhaps, a glimpse of the core that could shape their 2027 World Cup squad.