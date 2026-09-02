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Will Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav stay in MI for IPL 2027? Major update on Mahela Jayawerdene's future provided too: Report

Mumbai Indians are preparing for significant structural shifts heading into the next Indian Premier League edition, though leadership stability remains the priority on the coaching front.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Will Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav stay in MI for IPL 2027? Major update on Mahela Jayawerdene's future provided too: Report
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Will Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav stay in MI for IPL 2027? Major update on Mahela Jayawerdene's future provided too: Report
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