Mumbai Indians are preparing for significant structural shifts heading into the next Indian Premier League edition, though leadership stability remains the priority on the coaching front. According to a report published by the Times of India, the franchise intends to keep Mahela Jayawardene at the helm as head coach for the 2027 season. The Sri Lankan tactician returned to his role prior to the 2025 campaign and is anticipated to serve out the final year of his agreement, which follows a two plus one contract structure. Officials favor organizational continuity rather than making wholesale personnel changes after an underwhelming 2026 run where the team placed ninth with merely four victories. A formal announcement detailing the coaching staff is expected to arrive next month.