India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson fractured his index finger after being hit by a Jofra Archer scorcher during the fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai. Samson's injury is not only a big worry for Indian cricket but it's bad news for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals as well ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

According to a PTI report, Samson will be out of action for more than a month, which means he will miss the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

The report added that Sanju has returned to his home base Thiruvananthapuram and will only start training after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He would need the NCA's green light before returning to competitive action.

"Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12," a BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"In all likelihood, his comeback will happen in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals," he added.

Samson, who struggled against short bowling and had a poor T20I series against England, was hit off the third ball bowled by Archer which was close to 150 clicks.

While he hit another six and four, the swelling increased once he was back in the dug-out. The scans showed a fracture.

The 30-year-old Samson, who came into the T20I series after a stupendous run against Bangladesh and South Africa with three centuries in seven games, is not a part of the ODI set-up and missed the Champions Trophy selection as he hadn't played a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game.

The England series turned out to be an underwhelming one for the Rajasthan Royals skipper as he scored only 51 in five games with 26 in the opening game at the Eden Gardens being his top score. He was consistently troubled by the short deliveries from Archer, Mark Wood, and Saqib Mahmood and was mostly dismissed within the first Powerplay.