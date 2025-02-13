Sanju Samson Undergoes Surgery, Will He Play In IPL 2025?

India’s star player Sanju Samson had surgery after he sustained a finger injury during the T20I series against England. Samson failed to make an impact with the bat in the T20I series, scoring only 51 runs in five matches before he got injured.

While taking part in the fifth T20I, Samson suffered an injury in one of his fingers from a delivery bowled by Jofra Archer early in his innings. He could only score 16 runs before being substituted by Dhruv Jurel as the wicketkeeper.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Samson is likely to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, slated to take place on the weekend of March 21-23. Samson will probably take a month or so to get fully fit.

Due to injury, Samson could not take part in Kerala’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Jammu and Kashmir. He was also ignored from India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were preferred as the main wicketkeepers.

The last time Sanju played an ODI match for India was back in December 2023 against South Africa, where the star batter smashed a century. Samson is set to lead the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, with an aim of clinching the title. Last year, Rajasthan was outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and as a result, they were eliminated.

Talking about the Indian team, the Men in Blue whitewashed England in the three-match ODI series. The Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is all set to take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19.

India Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.