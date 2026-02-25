Will Sanju Samson play Super 8 game vs Zimbabwe? India batting coach says, 'There can be...'

Facing the immediate threat of elimination from the T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian team management has indicated that a significant overhaul of the playing XI is on the horizon. Following a demoralizing 76 run defeat against South Africa, the Men in Blue arrive at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for a Thursday clash against Zimbabwe that they simply cannot afford to lose.

The Sitanshu Kotak Briefing

On the eve of the match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed the media, hinting that the recent string of early wicket losses has forced a reassessment of the team's batting order. A primary concern for the management is the tactical advantage given to opposition teams by having two left-handers opening the innings, which has allowed rival captains to successfully deploy off-spinners in the opening over.

"There can be changes. It goes without saying because there are two lefties at the top and opposition are bowling off spinners. I personally think it is not a problem, but since we have lost early wickets, there will be thoughts," Kotak explained during the press conference.

Despite the pressure, Kotak urged for a measured approach to the selection process. "I honestly don’t think we have to change much. There are 15 players and there will be discussions about combinations. If our openers click it will be different. Because of some failures, we had lost some momentum," he added.

Sanju Samson and Axar Patel: Potential Recalls

Sanju Samson has emerged as a frontrunner to rejoin the XI. The management is reportedly considering him as a solution to the top order instability, possibly replacing either Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma. Abhishek’s form has been a major concern, with the batter managing only 15 runs across four innings. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has accumulated 107 runs in five innings, but his strike rate of 118.88 has been criticized for being too slow for the current format.

Samson himself has had a fluctuating tournament. After a lean series against New Zealand where he scored 46 runs in five games, he lost his regular spot. However, he showed glimpses of his power during the game against Namibia, where he struck a quick 22 runs off just eight deliveries.

Navigating the Absence of Rinku Singh

The tactical planning is further complicated by the absence of Rinku Singh, who left the camp for a family emergency. His lack of availability leaves a significant void in the finishing department, placing immense pressure on the remaining middle order to provide flexibility and scoring depth. The return of Axar Patel is also viewed as a priority to bolster the lower order and provide an extra spin option on the turning Chennai tracks.

The Qualification Math

India’s situation is dire. To progress, they must defeat both Zimbabwe and the West Indies while simultaneously hoping for favorable results in other Group 1 matches. If results do not go their way, India will be forced to rely on a massive improvement in their Net Run Rate (NRR) to secure a spot in the semi-finals.