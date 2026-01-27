Will Scotland get visa clearance from India for T20 World Cup 2026? CEO Trudy Lindblade expressed hope

Cricket Scotland has expressed optimism over securing Indian visas for its players ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7 in India. The visa situation has drawn particular attention due to fast bowler Safyaan Sharif, who has Pakistani heritage. However, the Scottish board remains confident that all players will receive clearance in time for the tournament opener.

CEO Confident Despite Uncertainty

Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade said the organisation is working closely with the ICC to ensure that all logistical arrangements, including visas, are completed smoothly.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The visa piece is always slightly unknown, whether you’ve got three days or 45 days,” Lindblade said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “Over the last 48 hours, our focus has been on getting those visas done so our players are all ready to go.” She added that while the ICC can only control certain aspects of the process, it has provided full support within its remit.

ICC and BCCI Providing Support

Lindblade confirmed that the ICC is coordinating with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and local authorities to assist participating teams. “There is a team working very, very hard not just to help us, but to help 19 other teams heading to the World Cup. Right now, we are their intense focus,” she said.

Scotland Named as Late Entrant

Scotland earned a late entry into the tournament after the ICC replaced Bangladesh following the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s decision not to travel to India due to security concerns. As the highest-ranked team not previously qualified, Scotland were drafted into the marquee event.

Squad Announced, Travel Plans Finalised

On Monday, Scotland announced a 15-member squad set to fly to India later this week. Sharif, who was born in Huddersfield to a Pakistani father and British-Pakistani mother before moving to Scotland at the age of seven, is expected to receive his visa in time for the opening match. Led by captain Richie Berrington, Scotland have been placed in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies.

Scotland will open their campaign against the West Indies on February 7 at Eden Gardens.

Scotland’s T20 World Cup History

The European side has featured in six previous editions of the T20 World Cup: 2007, 2009, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024, and will be aiming to make a strong impression in the 2026 tournament.