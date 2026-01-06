Will Shaheen Shah Afridi Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Pakistan Pacer Breaks Silence On His Injury

Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi quashed hopes of him being doubtful for the Twenty20 World Cup, saying his rehab is well on course and will be completed by next week, a news report has claimed.

The 25-year-old damaged his left knee during the Big Bash League in Australia during his not very successful maiden appearance for Brisbane Heat, taking just two wickets in four matches at a costly average of 76.5 per wicket. He was also suspended from bowling after sending down two beamers in the opening match against the Perth Scorchers.

There are reports in the media that fear Shaheen’s rehab will take six weeks, meaning he will not be able to feature in the Twenty20 World Cup starting in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Sources close to Shaheen denied reports and showed confidence that the fast bowler will be ready for the start of the World Cup.

“Pakistan Cricket Board medical panel is supervising his rehab under Dr Javed Mughal, and they are confident that the injury is not serious and Shaheen will be up and kicking well before the World Cup,” sources close to Shaheen told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

The first phase, sources said, was to heal the injury, which will be completed by Wednesday, after which Shaheen will gradually start to run for two to three days and then start bowling by January 15, said sources.

The report claimed that this is the same left knee that sidelined Shaheen in 2022 and recurred in the final of the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup against England when he was unable to bowl his full quota of overs. The MRI done in Brisbane had shown no serious injury, but the Pakistan Cricket Board deemed it wise to withdraw Shaheen from the Big Bash League and recalled him to Lahore.

Pakistan have included Shaheen in the preliminary 20-man squad for the World Cup, subject to fitness. The 15-member squad will be finalised by head coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan starts a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka from January 11, for which Shaheen, Babar Azam, and Haris Rauf are not included, as they were part of the Big Bash League.

Pakistan will play its opening match against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7 and then against the USA three days later. Their high-profile match against India will be on February 15. Pakistan will wrap up its Group A match against Namibia on February 18.

If all results go their way, Pakistan will be in Group 2 of the Super Sixes along with England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.