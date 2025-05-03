GT vs SRH: Match No. 51 of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad turned out to be a fiery contest not just on the scoreboard, but on the field as well. While GT clinched a crucial 38-run win to earn two vital points in the playoff race, their skipper Shubman Gill’s confrontations with the umpires stole the spotlight.

Gill’s Double Dissent Raises Eyebrows

Shubman Gill, who starred with the bat scoring 76 off 38 balls, got involved in two separate heated arguments with match officials both incidents likely breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct under Article 2.8, which addresses dissent against umpire decisions. The first occurred at the end of the 13th over during GT's innings, when Gill was controversially run out. Unhappy with the third umpire's decision, he was seen arguing with the fourth umpire on his way back to the dugout.

Later, during SRH's chase, Gill was once again animated this time over an LBW appeal against Abhishek Sharma. Although GT opted for a review, the DRS didn’t display where the ball had pitched, leading to confusion. Gill engaged in another prolonged discussion with the on-field umpires and had to be calmed down by Abhishek himself.

Code of Conduct: What Gill Might Face

Gill’s conduct appears to violate at least two clauses under Article 2.8 namely, “excessive, obvious disappointment with an umpire’s decision” and “arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the umpire.” These actions could classify as a Level 1 or Level 2 offence under the IPL Code of Conduct.

Level 1 Offence: May result in a warning or fine of up to 25% of the match fee and one demerit point; or a 26-50% fine and two demerit points.

Level 2 Offence: Could lead to a fine of 50-100% of the match fee and three demerit points; or even one/two suspension points with up to four demerit points.

GT Await Decision Ahead of MI Clash

With Gujarat Titans set to face Mumbai Indians on May 6, Gill’s availability could come under question depending on the match referee’s assessment. While no official punishment has been announced yet, if Gill is found guilty of a Level 2 offence, a one-match suspension is a real possibility. For a team in the thick of the playoff race, losing their captain at this stage could be a serious blow.