Will Shubman Gill Play For Punjab In Ranji Trophy After Ordinary Australia Tour? Check Details

Shubman Gill had scored just 93 runs from three matches in Australia at an average of 18.60, with a highest score of 31. India lost the five-match series 1-3.
India's top-order batter Shubman Gill is set to join Punjab for the team's sixth-round Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in Bengaluru on January 23, days after a below-par show in the Test series against Australia.
During the series, head coach Gautam Gambhir had spoken about the need for senior players to show up in Ranji games if they were truly committed to red-ball cricket.
The BCCI brass has also been vocal in insisting that stars should not opt out of domestic marquee events if the international schedule allows them a window to turn up.
Gill's last Ranji Trophy appearance for Punjab was in 2022, when he played against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals in Alur
The Punjab squad is yet to be announced but according to a report in 'Cricinfo', Gill has confirmed his availability for the Ranji game.
Gill will have an opportunity to work with Wasim Jaffer, the highest run-getter in Ranji history Jaffer is now the Punjab coach.
