Shubman Gill, the Indian Test cricket captain, sustained a neck injury during the first innings on Day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The injury occurred in the first session, when on the fifth ball of the 35th over, Gill played a nice sweep off South African off-spinner Simon Harmer over backward square for four.

While the shot’s execution impressed the onlookers, Gill immediately clutched his neck in visible discomfort as he stood upright. The Indian team physio Kamlesh Jain attended to Gill on the field, and the Indian skipper was clutching the left side of his neck. With Gill appearing stiff and unable to move his neck freely, he walked off the field to retire hurt for four off just three balls.

The 26-year-old Gill was ruled out of the remainder of the first Test and was then taken to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata for scans and observation. He has since been discharged and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team.



ALSO READ: India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against South Africa: Shubman Gill, Axar Patel OUT; Devdutt Padikkal IN

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Will Shubman Gill Travel To Guwahati For 2nd Test?

According to a Cricbuzz report, Shubman Gill will travel with the team for the second Test in Guwahati but his participation will inevitably depend on his fitness.Since his discharge from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night - where he was admitted due to neck spasms - Gill has been staying with the team at ITC Sonar in the city.

The report further mentioned that Gill will fly with the side on Wednesday, November 19.

"That was the original plan and there is no change as of now - Gill will travel. Barring a last-minute change, he should be in Guwahati," a source told Cricbuzz.

There were talks of sending him to Mumbai for a specialist’s assessment, but the idea was eventually shelved. The BCCI and local medical team are keeping a close watch on his condition, with the team management and selectors staying in regular contact.

While everyone involved hopes Gill can feature in the Test, they are just as determined not to hurry his return. A final decision on his availability will be made a day before the match.

Nitish Reddy Joins India Squad For Guwahati Test

Meanwhile, the national selectors have called up all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to Kolkata. He arrived at the team hotel late on Monday night and will travel with the squad to Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

Notably, Nitish was in Rajkot as part of the India A white-ball squad currently involved in a three-match one-day series against South Africa A.

The young all-rounder was originally part of the Test squad but he was released from the group before the start of the Test and was asked to play the white ball games in Rajkot. He played in the first two games, on November 13 and 16, which India won, but was called back before the third match.