After winning the first Test against West Indies inside three days, Australia could be boosted further before the second match with experienced batter Steve Smith all set to join the squad by Sunday.

Smith missed the first Test between Australia and West Indies in Barbados due to a finger injury. The 36-year-old had flown to his home in New York after dislocating his finger during the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

After his side took a 1-0 lead in the series, Australia skipper Pat Cummins provided an update of Smith, saying that the veteran batter has resumed batting practice.

"He's had a few hits over in New York, which I think was with a tennis ball and an incredi-ball," said Cummins.

"I think his wound is looking good, so the next stage is to come over here and hit some balls in the nets. So we'll know more over the next few days," he added.

With Marnus Labuschagne getting dropped and Smith dealing with his figure, Australia's top four struggled in the first Test. In the first innings, Australia were reduced to 22/3 and they lost top four with just 65 on the board in the second innings.

However, Cummins reiterated that the team management would back their young batters.

"You saw today how tricky a wicket that was, there weren't too many 50-run partnerships throughout the whole game," the Australian skipper said.

"Of course, the top order would like to score some more runs. The challenge of Test cricket, especially for young players, is when you get thrown different conditions, you've got to find a way to be effective. That's the challenge for our young batting group," he added.

The second match between Australia and West Indies begins on July 3.