Will Hardik Pandya go to Jail? Pune lawyer files FIR over victory dance with Mahieka; 'Dancing with gf, National flag tied to his back...' - Know Details

India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 victory celebrations have encountered a legal hurdle following a complaint filed against all-rounder Hardik Pandya. A Pune based lawyer has accused the cricketer of disrespecting the Indian national flag during the post match festivities at the Narendra Modi Stadium, leading to a formal request for the registration of an FIR.

Details of the Legal Complaint

The complaint was submitted to the Shivaji Nagar Police Station by advocate Wajid Khan. The lawyer alleged that Pandya’s behavior while celebrating on the field with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, violated the sanctity of the tricolor. According to Khan, the act of wrapping the flag around his body while engaging in certain celebratory actions undermined the dignity of the national symbol.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, advocate Wajid Khan explained his stance: "You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back...According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag. I believe it is an insult to the national flag."

#WATCH | Pune: Advocate Wajid Khan says, "You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back... According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the… pic.twitter.com/mHVHn336ql — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

Jurisdictional Discussions

During the filing process, Khan faced initial questioning regarding the location of the incident, which took place in Ahmedabad rather than Pune.

"I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next. I have filed the complaint," Khan added.

On-Field Celebrations and Public Reaction

The controversy stems from the emotional aftermath of India’s victory over New Zealand on Sunday. Social media footage captured Pandya and Mahieka Sharma dancing, posing with the trophy, and sharing personal moments. One specific viral clip showed the couple lying together on the podium structure while the national flag was draped on or around Pandya.

The public response to these videos has been deeply divided:

Supporters: Many fans defended the cricketer, viewing the moments as a spontaneous and harmless expression of joy after an intense and successful tournament.

Critics: Others argued that the victory stage and the national flag required a higher level of formality and decorum, aligning with the concerns raised in the legal complaint.

Regulatory Framework

The complaint specifically cites the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Under Section 2 of this Act, any person who in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag shall be punished.

While the police have accepted the application and provided a copy to the complainant, they have yet to officially register an FIR. The authorities are expected to examine the footage of the celebration to determine if a prima facie case exists under the relevant statutes.