Will Team India Boycott Pakistan In World Cup After WCL Snub? Salman Butt Dares BCCI

In a dramatic turn of events, the India vs Pakistan clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) was called off after several Indian players, led by Yuvraj Singh, withdrew from the high-voltage encounter. The move, which came amid rising nationalist sentiment and backlash over geopolitical tensions, has ignited a fiery debate over the future of Indo-Pak cricket—stretching even to global platforms like the ICC World Cup and the Olympics.

What was expected to be a nostalgic face-off between cricketing legends turned into a diplomatic flashpoint. The game, slated for Sunday in Birmingham, was scrapped just hours before the toss, prompting accusations, finger-pointing, and some stinging commentary from the Pakistani camp.

Salman Butt’s Explosive Reaction: "Now Don’t Play in World Cup or Olympics Either"

Leading the charge was former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who lambasted the Indian contingent for their decision to pull out. In a hard-hitting video on his YouTube channel, Butt accused India of politicizing sport and challenged them to maintain the same stance across all major events—including ICC tournaments and even the Olympics.

“Make this a promise now,” Butt declared. “If you’re boycotting here because of politics, don’t face us at the World Cup, don’t compete in the Olympics. Let the world see how consistent your nationalism really is.”

Butt’s comments have since gone viral across social media, fueling widespread discussion about the limits of sporting diplomacy and whether political decisions should dictate team participation in international fixtures.

The Fallout: Pressure, Patriotism, and Public Sentiment

The Indian players’ decision to back out reportedly stemmed from the public backlash following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which triggered a strong military response from India via Operation Sindoor. Key figures including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan are said to have withdrawn in solidarity, unwilling to be seen sharing a field with their Pakistani counterparts.

While WCL organisers issued an apology, stating they had “unintentionally caused discomfort” to Indian players, the damage was already done. What was meant to be a celebration of cricketing nostalgia quickly escalated into a diplomatic drama.

Expert Take: National Identity vs Global Sporting Spirit

From a broader lens, this episode raises critical questions: Should political tensions override sporting commitments? Can India-Pakistan matches exist in a vacuum, untouched by the historical baggage they carry?

Analysts believe this controversy is just the tip of the iceberg. With major tournaments like the Asia Cup, ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and even the Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, calls for an official stance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are growing louder.

“Consistency is key,” said one cricket analyst. “If India refuses to play Pakistan at one level, they’ll face mounting pressure to do the same at all levels. But that also risks isolating cricket from global diplomacy, where such matches often act as soft-power engagement tools.”