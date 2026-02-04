Will Team India defend T20 World Cup 2026? MS Dhoni’s big warning raises one fear

India’s bid to defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has received a major endorsement from MS Dhoni, who believes Suryakumar Yadav’s side has the balance, experience, and firepower to create history. Yet the former captain stopped short of making a bold prediction, admitting that one uncontrollable factor, dew, could tilt crucial matches. With India entering the tournament as hosts and defending champions, Dhoni’s verdict provides both reassurance and a reality check ahead of what could be a landmark campaign.

‘It’s One of the Most Dangerous Teams’ Dhoni did not hesitate when asked about India’s chances. “It’s one of the most dangerous teams. You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there.” The remark reflects more than optimism. It signals structural completeness, something Dhoni has historically valued in tournament-winning sides.

He further explained why this group stands out: “They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time.”

Teams that combine experience with role clarity typically handle knockout pressure better. India appear to fit that template heading into the 2026 edition.

The One Thing Dhoni ‘Hates’

Despite his confidence, Dhoni identified a familiar subcontinental challenge. “What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew. Where the toss becomes crucial and all of that.”

Why Dew Can Change Tournaments

Bowlers struggle to grip a wet ball

Spinners lose attacking threat

Captains often prefer chasing

Toss influence increases dramatically

In night games, especially at coastal venues, dew can neutralise even the most well-planned strategies.

India Likely to Win ‘More Often Than Not’

Dhoni believes that if conditions remain fair, India’s quality should prevail. “If we are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not, if the conditions remain neutral.” That statement subtly underlines India’s depth rather than guaranteeing silverware.

The Harsh Reality of T20 Cricket

Dhoni also warned against assuming dominance automatically leads to trophies. “The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day. And it can happen in T20 cricket.” Timing, he suggested, often defines champions. “Whether it happens in a league stage, whether it happens in the knockout stage, that's where all the prayings are needed.” Fitness could be another decisive factor. “Nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team.”

And in classic Dhoni fashion, he avoided tempting fate: “And if that's the case, I don't want to jinx it by saying anything but it's one of the most dangerous teams.”

Numbers Support Dhoni’s Confidence

India’s recent record explains the growing belief around the squad.

32 wins, 5 losses since their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

49 victories in 63 T20Is since August 2023

Currently No.1 in ICC Men’s T20I rankings

Such sustained dominance usually translates into deep tournament runs. World Cups are rarely won by teams searching for identity. India already know their strongest combinations.