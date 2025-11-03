Women's World Cup Final: The celebrations for India Women’s unforgettable ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph may have to wait a little longer. While fans across the country are eagerly anticipating a grand parade to honour Harmanpreet Kaur and her champion squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that no official celebration plans have been finalised yet.

No Victory Parade Confirmed Yet

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, speaking to IANS on Monday, clarified that no event has been scheduled at the moment. “Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now,” Saikia said while speaking from the Mumbai airport. “I’m leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meetings. Several senior officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The BCCI delegation, including senior officials, will be in Dubai from November 4 to 7 for the ICC meetings. Any decision regarding a felicitation ceremony or victory parade is expected to be made only after their return to India.

Missing Asia Cup Trophy Also On Agenda

In addition to discussions about scheduling the celebrations, Saikia also revealed that the board intends to raise another issue with the ICC — the case of the missing Asia Cup trophy, which has reportedly not yet been handed over to the Indian team.

India’s Fairytale Finish At DY Patil Stadium

India’s title-winning campaign concluded in stunning fashion on November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where they defeated Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa by 52 runs to claim their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy.

Opting to bat first, India posted an imposing total of 298 for 7, thanks to a fiery 87 from Shafali Verma, who was brought in as an injury replacement for Pratika Rawal. Shafali’s partnership with Smriti Mandhana (45) laid the foundation, while Deepti Sharma (52) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24) provided crucial contributions in the latter half of the innings.

Wolvaardt’s Century In Vain

In response, South Africa’s chase was anchored by their skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a classy century. However, India’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, led by Deepti Sharma’s outstanding 5 for 39 and Shafali Verma’s vital breakthroughs, to seal a historic victory.

Nation Awaits Grand Celebration

While the official parade and felicitation details are still pending, fans continue to celebrate India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win — a triumph that has rewritten the history of women’s cricket in the country.

For now, the images of the Indian team lifting the trophy in Navi Mumbai remain etched in the hearts of millions — a moment that signified not just victory, but the rise of a new era in Indian cricket.