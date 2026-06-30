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Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against England? Shreyas Iyer drops big hint - WATCH

Ahead of the first T20I, India captain Shreyas Iyer answered the question regarding the international cricket debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been in red-hot form recently.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 01:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 01:53 AM IST
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against England? Shreyas Iyer drops big hint - WATCH
Image Credit: BCCI

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