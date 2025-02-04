Will Varun Chakaravarthy Be Included In India Squad For Champions Trophy 2025? Mystery Spinner Added For ODI Series Vs England

In-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to India squad for the upcoming ODI series against England after his brilliant performance in the recently-concluded T20I series against England. Chakravarthy took 14 wickets in five T20Is against England at an average of 9.86 with an economy of 7.66 and was adjudged the 'Player of The Series'.

The 33-year-old spinner joined the India squad in Nagpur, the venue for the first ODI against England. Chakravarthy was seen training and bowling in the nets on Tuesday.

"Yes, Varun Chakravarthy is part of the squad," India vice-captain Shubman Gill confirmed in a media interaction after the team's training.

Later, the BCCI also confirmed that the in-form spinner has been added to the squad.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Varun Chakaravarthy to India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England," the BCCI said in a statement.

India's updated squad for ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Will Varun Chakaravarthy Play For India In Champions Trophy 2025?

Varun Chakaravarthy wasn't initially picked for the three ODIs against England and Champions Trophy 2025. However, he will now play in the ODIs against England as the team management wants the KKR mystery spinner to "keep up the momentum".

It is understood that head coach Gautam Gambhir wants Chakravarthy to remain in rhythm and bowl to the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant.

According to a PTI report, there is a fair chance that Chakravarthy might just replace one of the four specialist spinners in the Champions Trophy squad. It could be one among Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar, who could be axed to accommodate Chakravarthy before the final squad is announced. A lot will depend on how he fares in the ODIs.

With the deadline for squad changes for the Champions Trophy set for February 12, Varun remains a strong candidate for selection.

"As of now, the team management wanted Varun to bowl in ODI squad nets ahead of England series. Varun doesn't play red-ball cricket," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"With domestic white ball season already concluded, he doesn't have any assignments till start of IPL end March. He is in good rhythm and they want him to continue that," he added.

Asked if there is a possibility of him being selected for the ODI series and subsequent Champions Trophy based on current form, the source replied: "The selectors have already picked four spinners and you only have three ODI games.

"But if team management wants Varun, it will certainly have to speak to the chairman of selection committee. Whether they intend to or not, is still not known."

Varun. who is still uncapped in ODIs, has played only 23 List A games and was the second highest wicket-taker in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy with 18 wickets in six matches for Tamil Nadu. His addition in the ODI squad strengths a spin-attack that already included Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Notably, India are set to play all their matches in Dubai in the upcoming Champions Trophy.