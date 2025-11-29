Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play For India At 2027 ODI World Cup? Morne Morkel Makes BIG Statement

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 highlighting their experience as a key asset for the team.

Notably, the debate surrounding the futures of Kohli and Sharma has continued ever since the two announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this year.

With both already having stepped away from T20Is after last year's World Cup victory, questions have persisted about whether they will be part of India’s plans for the 2027 Cricket World Cup. However, Morkel emphasised the value and stability they bring to the side.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Sure, they are quality players.As long as they are happy to put the hard work in and maintain fitness. I have always believed that to have that experience, you can’t find it anywhere. They have won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments," said Morkel in the press conference on Friday.

"For sure, if they maintain their fitness and they physically feel their bodies can do that, it’s still a long way away, the World Cup," he added.

Bouncing Back From Test Setback

India will be looking to bounce back from a historic Test series defeat to South Africa. The hosts were thoroughly outplayed in Guwahati after having lost the first Test in Kolkata after a fourth-innings batting debacle, resulting in South Africa securing their first Test series win on Indian soil in 25 years.

"It was a disappointing two weeks for us. But we have had a couple of days to reflect. The important thing is to keep all our energy towards the white-ball team. We have been playing good white-ball cricket. A couple of fresh energy into the squad with Virat and Rohit coming back. Excited for the next couple of weeks playing white-ball cricket," said Morkel.

Morne Morkel Provides Key Injury Updates

The 41-year-old Morkel also provided key updates on the fitness of two important Indian batters, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

Gill, who suffered a neck spasm early in his innings during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, was subsequently ruled out of the second Test and the upcoming ODI series. On the other hand, Iyer has been sidelined for a longer period after sustaining a serious injury in the third ODI against Australia last month.

"I think the best is for the medical to give that. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he is recovering well. So that is pleasing to hear," said Morkel.

"Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So yeah, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they are healthy and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team," he added.