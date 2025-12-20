Will Virat Kohli Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26? Delhi’s Squad Announcement Ends Speculation; Rishabh Pant To Lead

The uncertainty surrounding Virat Kohli’s availability has been put to rest after the Delhi and District Cricket Association confirmed its squad for the opening phase of the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Delhi have named a strong 20-member squad for their first two matches of the tournament, with both Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant included. The announcement confirms that India’s batting mainstay Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Pant will feature at the start of Delhi’s campaign. Pant has also been entrusted with the captaincy, underlining his leadership role in the domestic one-day competition.

Cricketers Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability and will be part of the Delhi Senior Men's Team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the 2025-26 domestic season. Rishabh Pant is appointed as the captain of the team. Harshit Rana… pic.twitter.com/uO75BB70x2 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2025

Lethal Pace Unit

Delhi’s squad carries significant experience in the bowling department as well. Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma and fellow seamer Navdeep Saini have both made themselves available for selection. Young pacer Harshit Rana is set to link up with the side after the conclusion of India’s T20I series against South Africa.

Grouping

Delhi have been slotted into Group D and are scheduled to play seven group-stage matches between December 24 and January 8. Their campaign will get underway in Bengaluru, where they will face Andhra and Gujarat in high-profile fixtures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. While Kohli and Pant are confirmed for the opening matches, their participation later in the group stage remains uncertain, with India set to begin a three-match ODI series in Vadodara from January 11.

The leadership group has been clearly defined, with Ayush Badoni named as vice-captain. The squad also offers depth in the wicketkeeping department. Tejasvi Dahiya has been selected as the primary backup to Pant, while Anuj Rawat has been included as a standby wicketkeeper in case Pant is unavailable.

Brilliant Batting Unit

Delhi’s batting unit is further reinforced by the presence of Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana and Priyansh Arya. They are supported by Arpit Rana, Sarthak Ranjan, Divij Mehra and Ayush Doseja, giving the team a well-rounded top and middle order.

The bowling attack has been structured around a mix of experience and youth. Simarjeet Singh and Prince Yadav headline the pace options alongside Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini. The spin responsibilities will be handled by Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi and Vaibhav Kandpal, while Rohan Rana has been included as a versatile all-rounder.

The selection reflects Delhi’s intent to mount a strong challenge in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by combining international pedigree with emerging domestic talent.

