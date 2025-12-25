Will Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? Childhood Coach Responds; Says, 'Played Domestic Cricket But...'

Virat Kohli marked his return to domestic 50-over cricket in emphatic fashion, producing a commanding century for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing his first match in the tournament after nearly 15 years, the 37-year-old delivered a match-winning 131 against Andhra Pradesh on December 24. The encounter was played behind closed doors at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Despite the absence of a live telecast, anticipation around Kohli’s return to white-ball domestic cricket remained intense, with his performance quickly becoming the biggest talking point of the day.

Childhood coach sees Kohli as World Cup 2027 ready

Following Kohli’s dominant innings, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma offered a glowing assessment of the former India captain’s form and future. Sharma believes Kohli remains India’s most reliable ODI batter and is already prepared for the 2027 World Cup.

“He is in brilliant form. He batted very well and ensured Delhi’s victory. He played domestic cricket after a long time, but still performed exceptionally well. He is the most consistent player in the Indian team and is fully ready for the World Cup,” Sharma told ANI.

Kohli joins elite list with major List A milestone

During his innings, Kohli reached his century from 83 balls and achieved another landmark moment in his illustrious career. The Delhi batter completed 16,000 runs in List A cricket, further underlining his longevity and consistency in the 50-over format.

The knock also reinforced why Kohli continues to be seen as a cornerstone of India’s ODI plans, even as he has stepped away from other formats.

Life after T20Is and Tests: Kohli’s ODI focus sharpens

Kohli has already retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, following a similar path to Rohit Sharma. His current focus remains firmly on the ODI format. He is expected to continue featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as part of his preparation ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.

Earlier plans for Kohli to return at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium were cancelled, as the venue has not received government clearance to host matches. The restrictions stem from the tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

Andhra Pradesh post 298 as Bhui shines with the bat

In the match itself, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. Andhra Pradesh posted a competitive 298 for 8, largely due to Ricky Bhui’s outstanding 122 off 105 balls. His innings included seven sixes and 11 fours, holding the batting effort together as wickets fell around him.

Nitish Kumar Reddy added 23 from 21 balls. For Delhi, Simarjeet Singh starred with a five-wicket haul, while Prince Yadav chipped in with three wickets. Navdeep Saini endured a difficult spell, conceding 79 runs from his 10 overs.

Kohli leads Delhi’s chase with authority and intent

Delhi’s run chase began with an early setback as Arpit Rana was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first over by Nitish Reddy. Kohli then took charge, stitching together a rapid partnership with Priyansh Arya.

Arya played a blistering knock of 74 from 44 balls, hitting five sixes and seven fours, as the pair added 113 runs for the second wicket. Kohli reached his half-century in just 39 balls, maintaining relentless pressure on the Andhra Pradesh bowlers.

Nitish Rana later joined Kohli at the crease, and the Delhi star enjoyed a slice of luck when Shaik Rasheed dropped a catch at covers off Satyanarayana Raju’s bowling while Kohli was in the 90s. He capitalised fully, reaching his century from 83 balls and continuing to bat aggressively.

Kohli eventually finished with 131 from 101 deliveries, an innings featuring 14 fours and three sixes. Rana also made a valuable contribution, scoring 77 from 55 balls before falling to Raju. Despite the late dismissals of Pant and Ayush Badoni, Delhi crossed the line comfortably in the 38th over with four wickets in hand.

When will Kohli play next in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Kohli is set to make his next appearance when Delhi face Gujarat at the same venue on December 26. Gujarat began their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Services.Ravi Bishnoi is the only bowler in Gujarat’s lineup with international experience and picked up three wickets in their opening match, setting up an intriguing contest for Delhi’s in-form batting unit.

Record Breaker

Virat Kohli continues to redefine excellence in List A cricket. By scoring his 58th century, he has moved closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record, underlining his unmatched consistency across eras. The milestone once again proves why Kohli remains the gold standard of modern-day batting in 50-over cricket.

Most Centuries in List-A cricket

60- Sachin Tendulkar

58 - Virat Kohli*

44 - Graham Gooch

40 - Graeme Hick

39 - K Sangakkara

37 - Rohit Sharma*

34 - Ricky Ponting