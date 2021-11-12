हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Will Virat Kohli quit ODI captaincy too? Ravi Shastri says THIS

Outgoing India men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri said that he believes current ODI and Test captain of the national side Virat Kohli may quit limited overs captaincy altogether to focus solely on batting in near future.

File image of Sridhar with Kohli and Shastri. (Source: Twitter)

In an chat with India Today, Shastri said, "In red ball cricket, India has been the No1 team in the world for the last 5 years under Virat Kohli. So unless he wants to give up or if he is mentally fatigued and says he wants to focus on his batting - which can happen in the near future, don't think it will happen immediately - it can happen."

"The same might happen with the ODI. He might say he wants to focus just on Test captaincy. It is his mind and body that will make that decision," Shastri added.

The former cricketer said that Kohli won't be the first captain who will quit the captaincy to focus on his batting.

He said, "He (Kohli) won't be the first, there are many players in the past who have had very successful tenures and captains and then given it up to focus on batting."

Kohli has already quit the T20I captaincy. His stint came to an end after India's early exit from the tournament due to losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 stage. With that, Shastri's tenure also came to an end.

India enjoyed a brilliant run, especially in Tests, during the Kohli-Shastri era. India won Tests series twice in Australia while winning matches in England, South Africa and other overseas venues. 

