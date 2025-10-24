Will Virat Kohli Retire After Consecutive Ducks? Sunil Gavaskar Says THIS

Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to India’s ODI side has sparked widespread debate after back-to-back ducks against Australia. However, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has stepped in to defend the star batter, emphasizing Kohli’s monumental contributions and potential future in international cricket.

Kohli’s Struggles in Adelaide: A Rare Career Low

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India lost the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval by two wickets, conceding the series with one match still remaining. Kohli, returning after seven months, was dismissed for ducks in both ODIs. His four-ball duck in the second ODI sparked speculation, especially after he raised his gloves toward the crowd—an action many interpreted as a hint toward potential retirement.

This marks the first time in Kohli’s 6275-day international career that he has recorded consecutive ducks. Additionally, it is the first instance of two ducks in a single ODI series for the 75th ODI series of his illustrious career.

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli: “Plenty of Cricket Left”

Speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar reminded fans and critics that Kohli’s career achievements are unparalleled. With over 14,000 international runs, 52 ODI centuries, and 32 Test centuries, Gavaskar stressed that a couple of failures are inconsequential in the grand scheme.

“Don’t read too much into what has happened; there is plenty of cricket left, plenty of cricket ahead. Maybe Sydney will see a big innings from him. Adelaide has always been a favorite ground for him in Australia,” Gavaskar said.

The veteran emphasized that Kohli’s gesture toward the crowd was merely an acknowledgment of the warm reception he received from fans, including Australian supporters.

The Adelaide ODI: Key Moments

In the Adelaide clash, Kohli was dismissed by Xavier Bartlett, falling for his second consecutive duck. Despite the setback, Kohli acknowledged the ovation from both Indian and Australian fans—a gesture Gavaskar interpreted as respectful rather than indicative of retirement.

Gavaskar added, “Do you think he’ll go out after scoring 0,0? No way. He’ll go out on a high. There was no signal. After Sydney, there will be more ODIs against South Africa at home. Virat Kohli is far from finished.”

Kohli’s Road Ahead: Eyes on 2027 ODI World Cup

Kohli, who had retired from T20Is last year after winning the T20 World Cup and recently retired from Tests, made a high-profile return in the ongoing Australia ODI series. With his sights firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Kohli is likely to bounce back in the upcoming matches.

The third ODI in Sydney is widely expected to be Kohli’s opportunity to silence critics and prove that his form dip is temporary. Gavaskar predicted that fans could witness a “big innings” from the star batter as he continues to build towards India’s future campaigns.

Legacy Beyond the Ducks

Despite the current slump, Kohli’s legacy as one of the greatest Indian cricketers remains intact. His journey from a debutant in 2008 to India’s captain and record-breaking batsman is unparalleled. Even in the face of consecutive failures, legends like Gavaskar maintain that Kohli will leave the game “on a high,” reflecting his relentless pursuit of excellence.