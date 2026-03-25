Will Virat Kohli's RCB retain its iconic name under new Ownership after Rs16,600 crore deal? Ananya Birla reveals

The recent acquisition of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by an Aditya Birla Group-led consortium has sparked intense speculation among fans: will the franchise retain its beloved name, or could a rebrand be on the horizon as a new era begins?

Ananya Birla’s Viral Message Reassures Fans

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared from the official RCB handle, Ananya Birla daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla and sister of newly appointed chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla addressed the RCB community directly, offering reassurance and gratitude while keeping the famous team chant alive.

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“A big thank you to all RCB fans for your love we will do this right! This isn’t about us, it’s about all of you. Ee Sala Cup Namdu,” she wrote.

“Ee Sala Cup Namdu” Signal: Continuity Over Change

The message, which quickly went viral, struck an emotional chord with millions of loyal supporters. By invoking the iconic Kannada slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namdu” (This time the cup is ours), Ananya subtly signaled continuity and respect for RCB’s deep-rooted identity and passionate fanbase in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

Family, Friends and Industry Names Acknowledged

She went on to congratulate her brother:

“Congratulations @aryamanvb for being chair, you’re going to ace this and I’ll be right there as always - love you @birla_advaitesha !! So very proud.”

Ananya also extended thanks to consortium partners and her close circle, including Karan Johar and Sania Mirza, for their “unconditional support always.”

She concluded with a touching personal note:

“Everything I do, i do for my parents.”

Inside the Rs16,600 Crore RCB Acquisition Deal

The post comes just days after the consortium comprising the Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in RCB from United Spirits Limited (a subsidiary of Diageo).

The all-cash deal, valued at approximately Rs16,600 crore ($1.78 billion), includes both the men’s IPL team and the women’s WPL side, making it one of the biggest franchise transactions in cricket history.

New Leadership Structure at RCB

Under the new ownership structure (effective after IPL 2026, subject to BCCI and IPL approvals):

Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as Chairman

Satyan Gajwani will act as Vice-Chairman

This marks a significant transition as the franchise enters a new phase of leadership.

Will RCB Change Its Name? Early Signals Say No

While early speculation hinted at a potential rebranding under new ownership, the family’s public messaging strongly suggests a commitment to preserving the RCB identity.

Ananya’s use of the iconic slogan and fan-first messaging indicates that the brand, legacy, and emotional connect will remain untouched.

Fans React as Buzz Turns Positive

Ananya’s warm and transparent communication has helped calm fan concerns, generating overwhelmingly positive reactions across social media.

Supporters see this as a sign that the new owners understand the cultural weight RCB carries beyond just cricket.

Virat Kohli Factor Still Central to RCB

With Virat Kohli and the core squad still at the heart of the franchise, the focus appears to be firmly on performance and stability, rather than cosmetic changes.

A New Era, Same Identity

As IPL 2026 approaches, one message is becoming clear: The new ownership aims to build on RCB’s legacy, not replace it. With stronger financial backing, strategic leadership, and fan-first messaging, the franchise looks set to enter a powerful new phase.

RCB IPL 2026 squad

Full squad: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.