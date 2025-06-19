‘Winning A Test Series In England…’: Shubman Gill Opens Up on Leadership, Team Plans & Virat Kohli’s Legacy Ahead Of Leeds Test In Press Conference

As India begins a fresh chapter in Test cricket, newly appointed captain Shubman Gill addressed the media ahead of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, set to begin on June 20, 2025. Speaking with composure and clarity, Gill provided insights into the team's mindset, his leadership philosophy, and India's approach in the post-Kohli-Rohit era.

“No Baggage, Just Belief”

Gill emphasized that the team enters the new World Test Championship cycle without the weight of the past, saying, “We don’t have any baggage. This is a new group, and that can really make a difference.” His comment reflects a strategic shift in India’s red-ball outlook, moving from reliance on senior players to empowering a new generation.

Stepping Into Big Shoes

Gill, only 25, takes over leadership responsibilities following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Yet, rather than viewing this as pressure, he sees it as an opportunity. He confirmed he would bat at No. 4, a position long held by Kohli, and said he is ready to take up the challenge. “Batting at No. 4 is a role I have mentally prepared for, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. He also credited coach Gautam Gambhir for backing him and giving him space to settle into the role.

Test Cricket > IPL

When asked about priorities, Gill made it clear that Test cricket holds a special place. “Winning a Test series in England is bigger than winning an IPL trophy,” he said, echoing sentiments once expressed by Virat Kohli. Gill explained that players may play the IPL every year, but tours to England come only once every few years, making this challenge more meaningful and rare.

On Strategy, XI, and Bazball

Gill remained tight-lipped about the final playing XI, simply stating that conditions would dictate the combination. On whether India will match England’s aggressive 'Bazball' approach, he replied: “You’ll have to wait till August to know what our style will be.” This diplomatic response suggests India is crafting their own identity under his leadership, rather than directly mirroring others.

Trust in Team and Vice-Captain Pant

Gill was confident in his squad, particularly his relationship with Rishabh Pant, who returned as vice-captain. “There is clarity between me and Rishabh,” Gill noted, adding that they share a healthy working relationship and mutual trust, vital for success in demanding overseas conditions.

As the battle at Headingley approaches, India enters not just a new series, but a new era, one that begins with Shubman Gill’s quiet confidence setting the tone.