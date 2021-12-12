हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lewis Hamilton

'Winning by cheating is not winning': Lewis Hamilton fans upset over Max Verstappen winning World Championship by 'cheating'

Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion.

&#039;Winning by cheating is not winning&#039;: Lewis Hamilton fans upset over Max Verstappen winning World Championship by &#039;cheating&#039;
(Source: Twitter)

Hamilton was cruising past Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles Sunday in a race he controlled until Nicholas Latifi crashed with five laps remaining. F1 sent out the safety car for a cleanup and resumed the race with one lap remaining.

Hamilton and Verstappen started side-by-side for one final trip around Yas Marina Circuit and the British driver surged to the lead. Verstappen stalked him through the first four turns then made his pass in turn five and pulled away in his Red Bull.

It was a fitting end to a season that saw the two contenders go wheel-to-wheel over 22 races spanning four continents and arrive in Abu Dhabi tied in the championship standings. It marked the first time the contenders were equal at the season finale since 1974.

Hamilton fans, however, believe that rules were tweaked to make Verstappen win the Championship and called it a cheating. 

Here are the reactions: 

With inputs from PTI

Tags:
Lewis HamiltonMax VerstappenF1Abu Dhabi Grand PrixAbu Dhabi GP
