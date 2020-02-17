हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AB de Villiers

Wishes pour in for AB de Villiers as he turns 36

The former South Africa captain retired from international cricket in March 2018.

Wishes pour in for AB de Villiers as he turns 36
Image courtesy: Twitter/@ABdeVilliers17

Twitterati on Monday celebrated the 36th birthday of former South African batsman AB de Villiers in their own style. Some prayed for his good health and praised his exemplary batting and fielding skills while others created memes and GIFs and shared his memorable photos and videos.

His fans flooded the social media with their wishes as several hashtags circulated on the micro-blogging platform.

A user wrote, "The man who wasn`t born but incarnated...The man who landed on earth from another planet...The best batsman of the era. #ABDevilliers"

Another wrote, "If Sachin is God of cricket then @ABdeVilliers17 is Lord Brahma of shots. Happy Birthday Sir."

A fan gushed, "Single Legend Who Scored Fastest Century in ODI`s - in 31 Balls And We All Know Name By #Mr360...Happy Birthday Sir."

A user remarked, "#ABDevilliers...The man who redefined cricket with his unmatchable skills, plus he is a great human being. Happy birthday to the greatest legend of the game AB DE VILLIERS."

The former South Africa captain retired from international cricket in March 2018. He has since been active in the franchise-based T20 tournaments around the world. He has so far played 78 T20Is in which he has scored 1672 runs, averaging 26.12 with a strike rate of 135.16.

Tags:
AB de VilliersMr 360South AfricaRoyal Challengers Bangalore
Next
Story

My positivity and passion can help India win T20 World Cup: Shardul Thakur

Must Watch

PT2M38S

SC on Shaheen Bagh : Don't block roads, Sc appoints mediator to talk