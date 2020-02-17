Wishes pour in for AB de Villiers as he turns 36

Twitterati on Monday celebrated the 36th birthday of former South African batsman AB de Villiers in their own style. Some prayed for his good health and praised his exemplary batting and fielding skills while others created memes and GIFs and shared his memorable photos and videos.

His fans flooded the social media with their wishes as several hashtags circulated on the micro-blogging platform.

A user wrote, "The man who wasn`t born but incarnated...The man who landed on earth from another planet...The best batsman of the era. #ABDevilliers"

Another wrote, "If Sachin is God of cricket then @ABdeVilliers17 is Lord Brahma of shots. Happy Birthday Sir."

A fan gushed, "Single Legend Who Scored Fastest Century in ODI`s - in 31 Balls And We All Know Name By #Mr360...Happy Birthday Sir."

A user remarked, "#ABDevilliers...The man who redefined cricket with his unmatchable skills, plus he is a great human being. Happy birthday to the greatest legend of the game AB DE VILLIERS."

The former South Africa captain retired from international cricket in March 2018. He has since been active in the franchise-based T20 tournaments around the world. He has so far played 78 T20Is in which he has scored 1672 runs, averaging 26.12 with a strike rate of 135.16.