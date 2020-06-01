Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as Dinesh Karthik turns 35

As Dinesh Karthik turned 35 on Monday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday wishes to the India wicketkeeper-batsman.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to Indian star opener Shikhar Dhawan, all took to social media to wish Karthik "a very Happy Birthday".

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the BCCI posted a picture of Karthik and extended warm greetings to the Indian cricketer on his special occasion.

"Here's wishing @DineshKarthik a very happy birthday #TeamIndia, "the BCCI tweeted.

Wishing Karthik on his birthday, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul hoped that " Dino" will have a great day with his family.

"Happy Birthday Dino. Hope you have a great one with the fam. Cheers and god bless. @DineshKarthik, " Rahul wrote.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, on the other hand, wrote, "Happy birthday @DineshKarthik Bless you.. have a good one White heavy check mark."

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too took to his Twitter handle and extend warm birthday greetings to Karthik.

"Many more happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik, have a great day and beyond," Ashwin wrote.

Meanwhile, Dhawan posted a picture of him along with Karthik to wish the latter on his birthday.

"Happy birthday@DineshKarthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed," he tweeted.

Karthik made his debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against England in 2004.Since then, he has amassed 1,752 runs in 94 ODIs, 1,025 runs in 26 Tests amd 399 runs in 32 T20Is.

He has also played in 163 first-class matches, scoring 9,376 runs at a batting average of 40.76.

Following a drop in form in September 2007, Karthik was dropped from the Test team. Since then, he has made only sporadic international appearances, but he continues to perform well domestically.

Karthik was all set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the lucrative T20 tournament was suspended indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus crises.