Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as former Indian batsman VVS Laxman turns 46

VVS Laxman turned 46 on Sunday and the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday greetings to the former Indian batsman.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, all took to their social media handles to wish Laxman a great year ahead filled with happiness and good health.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar shared a picture of him with Laxman and wished his former teammate and friend on his special occasion.

"Happy birthday my friend @VVSLaxman281 ! Wishing you a beautiful and healthy year ahead," the master blaster wrote.

Happy birthday my friend @VVSLaxman281! Wishing you a beautiful and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/Si2ORpOzbj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 1, 2020

Wishing 'one of the most graceful batsmen' Laxman on his birthday, the BCCI listed down the career stats of the former Indian cricketer while also sharing a clip of his special 176-run knock against the West Indies.

"Here's wishing @VVSLaxman281- one of the most graceful batsmen ever to have graced the game - a very happy birthday.Let's revisit his special knock against West Indies at the Eden Gardens," the country's cricket board tweeted.

international games

runs

centuries Here's wishing @VVSLaxman281 - one of the most graceful batsmen ever to have graced the game - a very happy birthday. Let's revisit his special knock against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2020

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also extended wishes to VVS Laxman and added that it had been a pleasure to play alongside one of the fine gentlemen both on and off the field.

"Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday VVS Laxman. It's been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend," Yuvraj wrote.

Very very special wishes for a fine gentleman on the park & in life! Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 It’s been a pleasure playing alongside you & creating memories together! Wishing you happiness and success always! Loads of love and wishes laxi #Legend pic.twitter.com/McZnvW6ban — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag continued his witty style while wishing his 'wonderful friend' Laxman on his birthday.

"Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy Birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata @VVSLaxman281. May you find all the love and happiness," Sehwag wrote.

Inke wrist mein alag hi twist tha. Happy Birthday to a wonderful friend Bhrata @VVSLaxman281 . May you find all the love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/kRxeaLNJMP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2020

Besides them, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh,batsman Ajinkya Rahane, former batsman Suresh Raina and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also extended greetings to Laxman.

Take a look at the greetings:

Very very happy birthday to a very very special man @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness.. #HappyBirthDayVVSLaxman pic.twitter.com/0Onz41brRS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2020

Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281 Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 1, 2020

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. It’s always been an honour to play with a true gentleman like you. Wishing lots of happiness & healthy times ahead. pic.twitter.com/JbhTZKNnCZ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 1, 2020

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281! It has been a complete pleasure knowing you! Thanks for all the lovely memories over the years! Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! pic.twitter.com/giffzdKs8v — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 1, 2020

Laxman made his international debut during a Test series against South Africa in 1996. He appeared in a total of 134 matches for India in the longest format of the game, amassing 8,781 runs.

Besides this, he played in 86 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the national side and notched up 2,338 runs in the format.

The former Indian batsman also appeared in 20 matches for Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and notched up 282 in it.

In 2012, Padma Shri awardee Laxman surprisingly announced his retirement from cricket in 2012. After bidding adieu to the game, he became a TV commentator besides serving as the mentor of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.