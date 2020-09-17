Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turns 34

Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned a year older on Thursday and the cricketer fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday greetings to him.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to Ashwin's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, all took to social media to wish the off-spinner a 'very happy birthday.'

The world's cricket governing body conveyed warm wishes on Ashwin's 34th birthday by posting a picture of him and listing down some of his cricket stats.

"Fastest to 250 and 300 Test wickets, Joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets, First India bowler to take 50 T20I wickets, ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2016. Happy birthday to Ravichandran Ashwin," the ICC tweeted.

Wishing Ashwin on his special occasion, the Delhi-based IPL franchise hoped that the Indian off-spinner continues to bamboozle everyone with his skills and intellect.

"Us trying to pick one adjective for Ashwin is like batsmen trying to pick his variations.Keep bamboozling us all with your skill, wit, and intellect.Happy Birthday, @ashwinravi99

#YehHaiNayiDilli," Delhi Capital tweeted.

Ashwin's Delhi Capitals teammate and pacer Ishant Sharma posted a picture of him with the former from Dubai and extended warm birthday greetings.

"Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99!! Wishing you happiness and good health, have a great day!," he wrote.

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane also conveyed his wishes to Ashwin by sharing a pic with him and opener Shikhar Dhawan from their 'fun times'.

"Happy Birthday, Ash! Here’s to more fun times and getting in rhythm together," he tweeted.

Born on September 17, 1986, Ashwin made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club in June 2010.

His T20I debut came in the same month against Zimbabwe at the same venue, while he played his first match in the longest format of the game against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in November 2011.

Ashwin has bagged a total of 365 wickets in 71 Tests, 150 wickets in 111 ODIs and 52 wickets in 46 matches he played for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

The all-rounder has also notched up 3,187 runs across the three format of the game so far.

Ashwin, who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, is the fastest Indian bowler to cross the 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-, 250-, 300- and 350-wicket mark in Test cricket in terms of number of innings.

In 2016, the right-arm off-spinner became the third player from the country to bag the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

Ashwin was also part of the Indian squad that won ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ashwin is set to represent Delhi Capitals in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL),which is slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.