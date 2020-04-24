Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turns 47

As legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday wishes to the master blaster.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, all took to social media to wish Tendulkar 'a very Happy Birthday'.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the BCCI wished Tendulkar by posting a video of his glorious knock against England in 2008 which he dedicated to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

"As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

"Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySachin," the country's cricket governing body wrote.

Wishing Tendulkar on his special occassion, Shastri described the former Indian opener as 'bossman' who left legacy behind the sport which is immortal.

"Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you've left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar," the Indian head coach and former Indian cricketer tweeted.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, on the other hand, tweeted, "Happiest Birthday Legend @sachin_rt! May you have a wonderful year ahead..sending you lots of love and goodwishes on this special day! Stay Safe! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar."

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir also extended birthday greetings to 'one of the biggest legend of cricket' while asking him to enjoy his day at home amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Birthday greetings to one of the biggest legend of cricket @sachin_rt . Have a blast at home Paaji. Lots of love #HappyBirthdaySachin," Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

Let us take a look at some other wishes:

Regarded as one of the most complete batsman in the history of the game, Tendulkar holds almost all batting records which exists at the moment.

Tendulkar made his international debut during a Test series againt arch-rivals Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989 and a month later, he received his maiden One-Day International (ODI) cap against the same opponent.

Hailed by many as the ' God of Cricket', Tendulkar went on to make 200 appearances for India in the longest format of the game and amassed 15,921 runs in the Test cricket. He also featured in 462 ODIs for the Men in Blue, scoring 18,426 runs in the format. Meanwhile, the legendary cricketer made just lone appearance in the shortest format of the game which came during a T20I series against South Africa in 2006.

Tendulkar is also the leading run scorer in the Test and ODI formats of the game. The former Indian opener also holds the record of highest number of centuries in the international cricket--a mind-numbing 100 tons.

On November 16, 2013, Tendulkar bid a tearful adieu to his international career following a Test match against the West Indies in his home state Mumbai. He contributed a fluent 74 runs during that match which India won by an innings and 126 runs.