'With The Kind Of Bowling Action...': Indian Bowler with 21 Tests Defends Jasprit Bumrah Amid Workload Criticism

Amidst recent criticism, World No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah has received strong backing from fellow pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bumrah’s choice to feature in only three out of the five Test matches during the recently concluded England series drew sharp reactions from cricketing figures, including former star Sandeep Patil. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended his teammate’s approach to managing his workload, highlighting his own experiences, which include a notable five-wicket haul at Lord’s. He stressed that many fail to grasp the tremendous physical and mental toll that playing across all three formats of modern cricket exerts on players.

ALSO READ - Who Needs A Patriotic Movie When You’ve Got India vs Pakistan? 5 Iconic Matches to Watch This August 15

Speaking on a recent YouTube podcast, Bhuvneshwar said:

“With the kind of bowling action Bumrah has, injuries can happen to him or to anyone. Considering how many years Bumrah has been playing & competing in all formats, it is tough for anyone to sustain that. I had no problem with him playing 3 out of 5 matches. If the selectors know what he can offer & are okay with it, it’s because they know he can still make a big impact in those 3 games. If a player might not play all five matches but will contribute significantly in three, that should be okay. People don’t always understand how tough it is to keep playing for so many years across formats.”

ALSO READ- Exclusive: Grace Hayden Shares Thoughts On Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Says, 'Absolute Legend, Will Be Remembered As GOAT'

Bumrah's Workload Concern

During the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Bumrah played a vital role for India in the first, third, and fourth Tests. He bowled a total of 119.4 overs across five innings and took 14 wickets, including two impressive five-wicket hauls. Despite his outstanding individual contributions, India lost both matches where he achieved five-fors. Bumrah has accumulated 219 wickets in 48 Test matches and is now focusing more on the T20 International format. He is expected to be named in India’s squad for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28. India’s campaign opens against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by a crucial match against rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue. The group stage will conclude with a game against Oman in Abu Dhabi