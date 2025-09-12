The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently invited bids for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's exit. The Indian cricket board is seeking a new title sponsor for the national team as the deal with Dream11 could not continue due to restrictions on real money gaming companies.

The development came after the Indian Parliament on August 21 passed the "Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025," which has banned real-money gaming services on platforms like Dream11.

After Dream 11's exit, Indian cricket team currently doesn't have any title sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which is being played in the UAE. The BCCI has invited bids for the sponsorship, but with time constraints, India cricket team doesn't have a lead sponsor on their jerseys during the Asia Cup 2025, which is an unusual occurrence.



IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Gives Update On Team India's New Lead Sponsor

Arun Dhumal, the Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that the process to finalise a replacement of Dream 11 is already underway and the identity of the new lead sponsor of the Indian team will be known in the next two-three weeks.

"I think what is done is done (on Dream 11’s exit)). I would not like to talk about that. But we have started the ball rolling as far as the next sponsor is concerned. I am sure within 2-3 weeks we will get to know that," Dhumal told reporters on the sidelines of the Playcom Business of Sports Summit 2025 in Delhi on Friday, September 12.

Meanwhile, Dhumal also spoke about the elections for BCCI office-bearers, which is on the agenda for the 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on September 28 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

"For sure, we have the nomination starting in a week's time. So we will get to know. We will have a better picture as to who is going to be the next BCCI chief," he said.

The BCCI elections will be held for five office-bearer posts – president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer.

Arun Dhumal On Growth Of Indian Premier League (IPL) And India's Huge Talent Pool

Over the years, the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has served as a blueprint for other sports in the country to build flourishing franchise-based competitions. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal credited the cash-rich league' rise to the foresight of past administrators and the country’s rich talent pool.

"I haven't made it successful. It is the BCCI who has done an amazing job over the years. Everybody thinks that IPL got started in 2008. No, it started much before that. It was forward integration for the pool of players that BCCI has created over the years - to have that pool of players and get going with the tournament.

The quality of IPL is because of the competitiveness that you have in each and every game. Every ball is an event. So I would like to thank all the administrators of the past who have led the BCCI and helped us create this kind of pool of players who are there to deliver their best in each of the games," Dhumal was quoted as saying by IANS.

"Starting from Brendon McCullum in the first match, and the kind of innings that he had. In the last season, you had somebody like Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the age of 14 who is getting his first opportunity in the IPL and hitting his first ball for six. So that is what defines IPL and keeps it in a different league. Like I said here also, we should not focus on starting the league. Start producing quality sportsmen and leagues will follow," he added.

Notably, IPL's growth has greatly widened India’s talent pool, giving selectors plenty of choices across all three formats. Dhumal called this surplus of quality players a "good headache" for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee while picking squads for bilateral series and major tournaments.

"That is a good problem to have. Sports is one discipline wherein you are prone to many injuries. In case somebody is not there to represent, you will have next one coming and taking you up. Remember that Gabba Test? We were playing with C team, but still we beat them up.

"It was not possible to think a few years back. But we should be proud of the fact that we have this talented pool of players who are ready to give their best. In case we are not able to send our A team, maybe we can send our B team," Dhumal concluded.