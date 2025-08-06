Without Ben Stokes, England Panicked: Michael Vaughan Reacts To Oval Test Thriller vs India

In one of the most dramatic finishes in recent Test history, India edged out England by just six runs in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, levelling the fiercely fought five-match series 2-2. While centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook had placed England on the brink of a record 374-run chase, a stunning collapse on Day 5 saw India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

With only 35 runs needed and four wickets in hand at the start of the final day, the hosts looked in control. But a spell of relentless pace from Mohammed Siraj and reverse swing from Prasidh Krishna crushed England's hopes. The dramatic turnaround left fans stunned and analysts dissecting what went wrong for the home side.

Michael Vaughan: "With Ben Stokes, England Would’ve Won This Test"

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special, former captain Michael Vaughan didn’t mince words, insisting that Ben Stokes’ absence was the turning point. The England skipper missed the Test due to a shoulder injury sustained during the fourth match, and Vaughan believes his leadership and presence were sorely missed in those final overs.

“Ben Stokes in that team, England would’ve won this Test match. He plays such a big role – his mentality, composure, and ability to inspire calm under pressure,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan highlighted how the team “panicked” during crucial phases, especially after the dismissal of Brook on Day 4. With Stokes on the field, Vaughan suggested, England might have found the level-headedness and tactical clarity required to steer the chase home.

England’s Aggressive Approach Backfires in the Clutch

Throughout the series, England’s much-discussed “Bazball” approach was on full display. But in Vaughan’s view, that very aggression proved costly at the Oval. Despite being within touching distance of a famous victory, the batters continued to play high-risk shots instead of consolidating.

“Harry Brook wanted 30 or 40 runs quickly, but sometimes, especially in an Ashes-like scenario, you’ve just got to grind it out and win,” Vaughan explained.

Brook and Root had put on a stellar stand, and their dismissals triggered a collapse England couldn’t recover from. Brook’s wicket late on Day 4, caught by Siraj off Akash Deep, was a pivotal blow.

Siraj and Krishna: India’s Day 5 Heroes

Much credit for India’s win must go to Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, whose fiery morning spells dismantled the English lower order. Siraj’s intensity and control, combined with Krishna’s reverse swing, created pressure that the English batters couldn’t withstand.

Their clutch performance mirrored India’s fighting spirit throughout the series, especially after going 2-1 down. The win not only salvaged pride but also provided a confidence boost ahead of a challenging calendar that includes the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Despite the heartbreak, Vaughan remains optimistic about England’s prospects. With the Ashes in Australia just months away, he views this high-stakes series against India as invaluable preparation. “There’s plenty of positives. You look at the top seven — they’re settled. Now it’s about getting the bowling attack right. But clearly, Ben Stokes must be fit. With him, England can beat anybody. Without him, they can lose to anybody,” he said. England’s young guns, including Brook, showed promise, but Vaughan emphasized the need for situational awareness and game management, especially in pressure scenarios similar to Day 5 at the Oval.