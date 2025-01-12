'Wives Destroy Homes When Given Power': Yograj Singh Sparks Controversy With Explosive Comments On Women, Kapil Dev

Former cricketer Yograj Singh, father of legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has sparked widespread controversy with explosive remarks made during a recent interview on Unfiltered with Samdish. Yograj, known for his outspoken nature, made startling statements about women, Kapil Dev, and his son’s cricketing success.

Yograj Singh's Controversial Take On Women And Leadership

During the interview, Yograj made a controversial comment about women in positions of power, claiming, “Wife will destroy your house if you give her power. Sorry to say, Indira Gandhi ran this country and destroyed it. Give them respect and love, but never give them power.

Shocking Revelation About Kapil Dev

In a particularly alarming revelation, Yograj admitted that he once planned to harm Kapil Dev after being dropped from the Indian team. According to Yograj, he went to Kapil Dev’s home with the intention of shooting him but decided against it when Kapil emerged from his house with his mother.

“I went to Kapil Dev’s house to put a bullet through his head. But when he came out with his mother, I couldn’t go through with it,” Yograj confessed.

Yograj also took personal digs at Kapil, referencing his inability to have a son and claiming that Kapil was envious of Yuvraj’s success.

Taunts After 2011 World Cup Win

Recalling India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory, where Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role, Yograj stated that Kapil Dev was deeply affected by the achievement. “In 2011, when India won the World Cup, Kapil was the only one crying. I sent him a paper cutting, saying my son did better than you in the World Cup,” he added, taking a sharp dig at Kapil.

Backlash And Criticism

Yograj Singh’s comments have triggered outrage across social media, with fans and critics condemning his incendiary remarks. Many believe his personal attacks on Kapil Dev, a revered figure in Indian cricket, and his regressive views on women, are unbecoming of a public figure.

As of now, Kapil Dev has not responded to these allegations, but Yograj Singh’s statements are sure to reignite discussions about his controversial past and strained relationships within Indian cricket.