WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints World Giants vs India Maharaja: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the Legends Cricket League 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, 8:00 PM IST January 26

World Giants and India Maharajas will lock horns in Match No. 5 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 on Wednesday (January 26). After a disappointing start against Asia Lions, World Giants bounced back and defeated India Maharajas in their 2nd match by 3 wickets. Imran Tahir, hero of the that match, will miss the remaining tournament as he is set to take part in the Pakistan Super League 2022 which gets underway on Thursday (January 27).

On the other hand, India Maharajas have lost two back-to-back matches and need a win to stay in the tournament. The Maharajas must win this match by a big margin if they hope to make the final. Mohammad Kaif's side experimented with their lineup which back-fired resulting consecutive losses.

Match Details

World Giants vs India Maharaja, Match No. 5

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Date & Time: January 26th, at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv

WOG vs INM Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Brad Haddin, Naman Ojha (vc)

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Kevin Pietersen (C), Daren Sammy, Yusuf Pathan

All-Rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Morne Morkel, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel

WOG vs INM Probable Playing XIs

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Kevin O’Brien, Owais Shah, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin (wk), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar / Daniel Vettori, Matthew Hoggard

India Maharaja: Naman Ojha (wk), Wasim Jaffer, Subramaniam Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh / Amit Bhandari, Munaf Patel, Nikhil Chopra / Aavishkar Salvi